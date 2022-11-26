Oklahoma State losing skid continues with soggy 24-19 loss in home finale

STILLWATER — On Saturday afternoon, Boone Pickens Stadium looked starkly different compared to two weeks ago.

On Nov. 12, nearly 55,000 people packed into the stadium to watch Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State. The win looked promising after two weekends of blowouts.

But the win against the Cyclones would prove to be OSU's only victory in November.

Two weeks later — as rain poured and the 45-degree temperatures felt closer to 40 with the wind — only a fraction braved the weather.

And on this dreary Saturday, OSU wouldn’t win like they did against ISU. On this Saturday, against West Virginia, the Cowboys would fall 24-19 in the final regular-season, losing four of their last five games and finishing with a 7-5 record.

OSU finishes the regular season with a 4-5 record in the Big 12, the first time since 2018 it finished below .500 in the conference and only the fifth time under coach Mike Gundy.

“We just haven’t stayed healthy,” Gundy said. “We don’t have enough guys to practice. It’s difficult to mix and match.

“I would say that is the biggest issue.”

The Cowboys weren’t without chances Saturday. With less than two minutes remaining and having turned the ball over on downs, OSU’s defense stepped up, holding the Mountaineers to three plays for negative-2 yards and forcing a punt.

That punt — which with slick conditions was snapped poorly and forced WVU punter Oliver Straw to kick on the run — bounced only 28 yards, setting OSU up to drive for a win with 1:29 remaining and only 54 yards needed.

But on the ensuing drive, OSU quarterback Garret Rangel, who started after Spencer Sanders was ruled out, tossed four incompletions, ending with another turnover on downs.

The Mountaineers kneeled twice to run the clock and claim their first win over OSU since 2014.

It was similar the drive before. After stringing together a nine-play, 47-yard drive, OSU turned the ball over on downs after attempting a pass on fourth-and-3.

Rangel completed 15 passes for 158 yards in the first half, but as weather conditions worsened out of the half, he connected with receivers just three times for 20 yards in the final 30 minutes.

“The rain is always going to make it a tough environment,” said wide receiver Braydon Johnson, who was one of 25 seniors honored Saturday during OSU’s senior night. “Just coming back home and having to defend that record at home, it was a lot of pressure.”

With the loss, OSU’s 14-game home winning streak was snapped, the sixth-longest in the nation.

The rain led to OSU running the ball, with freshman Ollie Gordon carrying 17 times for 136 yards, the best production from an OSU tailback this season.

Deondre Jackson added 12 carries for 56 yards as OSU strung together its best rushing performance of the year.

But so did the Mountaineers.

Defensively, the Cowboys gave up 327 total yards, the lowest amount they have allowed in conference play this year. But three large plays proved to be the difference.

WVU (5-7 overall, 3-6 Big 12) rushed for 250 yards on 41 carries, the most yards it has mustered since playing Towson on Sept. 17.

Running back Jaylen Anderson scored on rushes of 57 and 54 yards in the third quarter, his second being the go-ahead score. Quarterback Garrett Greene accounted for WVU’s other touchdown — a 36-yard sprint to open scoring in the first.

Greene only tallied 48 passing yards in the game, and backup Nicco Marchiol had 29.

“We were sound in what we were doing,” OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. “Then, they made a play and we didn’t. That’s reality.”