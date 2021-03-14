Oklahoma State is headed to Indianapolis as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton has been building the foundation to turn OSU into a nationally relevant program for the past three years. And Sunday, the Cowboys were awarded a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament in Boynton’s fourth year as head coach.

OSU (20-8) will play No. 13-seeded Liberty (23-5) in the Midwest Region on Friday in its first national tournament appearance since 2017. The Cowboys headed straight to Indianapolis immediately after hearing their name called Sunday.

“It was real exciting,” freshman Cade Cunningham said following the announcement. “Nobody thought we would be at this point, so to be able to see our name come across that screen, we didn’t really worry about the matchups too much. We’re just excited to be able to go prove ourselves.”

The Cowboys headed into this season with a postseason ban hanging over their heads. The NCAA came down hard on OSU after a two-year FBI investigation into college basketball found violations by former staff member Lamont Evans from April 2016 to September 2017.

OSU appealed, and the NCAA has yet to make a decision on the appeal, so the Cowboys will have their chance at a postseason run this season.