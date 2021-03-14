Oklahoma State is headed to Indianapolis as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton has been building the foundation to turn OSU into a nationally relevant program for the past three years. And Sunday, the Cowboys were awarded a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament in Boynton’s fourth year as head coach.
OSU (20-8) will play No. 13-seeded Liberty (23-5) in the Midwest Region on Friday in its first national tournament appearance since 2017. The Cowboys headed straight to Indianapolis immediately after hearing their name called Sunday.
“It was real exciting,” freshman Cade Cunningham said following the announcement. “Nobody thought we would be at this point, so to be able to see our name come across that screen, we didn’t really worry about the matchups too much. We’re just excited to be able to go prove ourselves.”
The Cowboys headed into this season with a postseason ban hanging over their heads. The NCAA came down hard on OSU after a two-year FBI investigation into college basketball found violations by former staff member Lamont Evans from April 2016 to September 2017.
OSU appealed, and the NCAA has yet to make a decision on the appeal, so the Cowboys will have their chance at a postseason run this season.
Boynton brought in a top-10 recruiting class headlined by Cunningham, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after locking in a top-25 recruiting class last year.
The entire recruiting class remained committed to OSU even after the sanctions. The Cowboys are now in position to compete for their first NCAA Tournament win since 2009. OSU tallied nine top-25 wins this season, with six of those victories coming against teams ranked in the top 10.
“We recruited this class not once but twice,” Boynton said. “And for those guys to have stuck with us and be able to see this process through, and now to watch them reap the rewards and being able to be in the postseason and playing this event against great competition. I’m excited to get on this plane and get to Indianapolis.”
Boynton has molded his roster into a team that can consistently compete at a high level, winning nine of its past 12 games. Only two of those games were against teams outside of the top 25. The Cowboys will face a Liberty team that has won 12 consecutive games and hasn’t lost since Jan. 15.
“(Liberty) coach (Ritchie) McKay is a tremendous coach,” Boynton said. “He’ll have his team prepared, so we’ll have to be ready to battle.”