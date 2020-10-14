Oklahoma State is awarded three championship bids and a men's golf regional bid

Oklahoma State will host the 2022 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships, the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships, the 2024 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships and the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Regionals.

The bids for the 2022-23 season through the 2025-26 season were submitted in February and the recipients of those bids were announced on Wednesday. The Men’s Final Four, baseball championships and softball championships were not included in the bid process.

“What a great opportunity for all of us here at Oklahoma State to host these events,” Athletic Director Mike Holder said in a statement. “Our facilities are some of the best around and I know that our people will make these events truly special for all involved.”

OSU will partner with the Tulsa Sports Commission for the 2023 NCAA Championships. The 2023 Wrestling Championship will be the ninth time OSU has hosted or co-hosted the event, but the first time since 2006. It will also be the first time hosting in the BOK Center.

The tennis program was robbed of its chance to host the 2020 NCAA Tennis Championships when issues surrounding COVID-19 caused the rest of the season to be canceled. The Cowboys will get their chance in 2024.

“We were very confident in our preparation for 2020 because we were going to add some unique things that would have enhanced the championship experience for players and fans alike,” director of tennis Chris Young said in the statement. “The committee saw the work we had put in and we’re thankful they thought enough of those efforts to give us another opportunity. I’m looking forward to putting on an event student-athletes will remember for the rest of their lives.”

