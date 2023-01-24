Oklahoma State hires Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State hired Bryan Nardo, the defensive coordinator at Gannon University, to serve as the school's next defensive coordinator.

Additionally on Tuesday, linebackers coach Joe Bob Clements has been elevated to co-defensive coordinator and Tim Duffie has named defensive passing game coordinator.

Nardo served as the defensive coordinator at Emporia State in Kansas for eight seasons (2012-19) before two years as linebackers coach at Youngstown State and eventually a season at Division II Gannon, a private Catholic university located in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He replaces defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who announced two weeks ago he was taking a sabbatical from football.

"I am extremely excited to join the rich tradition of Oklahoma State football," Nardo said in a statement. "I can't wait to get to work and continue to build upon all of the great things that have been done here throughout history. I spent eight seasons recruiting the state of Oklahoma, seeing first-hand the amount of pride people have in the university's athletic programs."

In one season at Gannon, Nardo improved the Golden Knights' total defense from 393.3 yards to 287.4, the lowest in 20 years at the school.

Nardo graduated from Ohio University in 2008, serving as a graduate assistant with the Bobcats from 2008-10. He spent 2011 at Missouri S&T, earning the conference's assistant coach of the year honor.

"I'm excited about the addition of Bryan Nardo as our defensive coordinator," OSU coach Mike Gundy said in a statement. "He's a young, energetic, bright football coach who brings 10 years of coordinating experience with him. He's been successful and his innovative system has helped win game everywhere he's been."