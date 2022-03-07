Oklahoma State guard Donovan Williams enters transfer portal

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State guard Donovan Williams has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Cowboys, the sophomore announced Monday afternoon. The news was first reported by Cody Nagel of 247Sports.com.
“My most recent chapter at Oklahoma State has been filled with both joy and trials,” Williams wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Today I am announcing my decision to enter the transfer portal and begin a new journey with a new school. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity that I had at Oklahoma State but most importantly I appreciate the friendships I made with my teammates who are now my brothers.”
His move to the portal comes two days after the Cowboys reached .500 with their 52-51 win over No. 14 Texas Tech Saturday’s 2021-22 season finale. OSU is not eligible for the 2022 postseason under sanctions upheld by the NCAA Committee on Infractions on Nov. 2, 2021.
Williams, Nebraska’s former Mr. Basketball and a four-star recruit in the recruiting class of 2020, is the first OSU player to enter the portal this offseason. He appeared in nine games and averaged 3.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in his final season in Stillwater.
Williams arrived to the Cowboys ahead of the 2020-21 season in the same recruiting class as future No. 1 overall NBA Draft selection Cade Cunningham and fellow OSU sophomores Rondel Walker and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe before a season-ending knee injury limited his debut campaign to six games.
He returned to the floor for his sophomore year and made four starts for the Cowboys during non conference play. Williams last appeared in a game on Jan. 22 at Texas. He heads to the portal having averaged 1.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 15 total games at OSU.
Williams' exit leaves the Cowboys down another guard for 2022-23 with Saturday’s win over Texas Tech expected to mark the final games at OSU for seniors Isaac Likekele and Bryce Williams, too.
In the transfer portal age, Williams’ jump is the first, but likely not the last move in or out for Oklahoma State in this young offseason.
“I know for a fact that there are multiple guys on our team being recruited by other universities,” coach Mike Boynton said Saturday. “It’s disgusting. But it’s kind of the way the game is played now.”
Oklahoma State guard Donovan Williams, right, defends against Texas guard Marcus Carr, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 56-51. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)