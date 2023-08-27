Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — Two days after Oklahoma State lost 37-16 against Kansas, Mike Gundy was asked about veteran losses in the transfer portal impacting his 2022 group.

The Cowboys had lost their past two games by a combined score of 85-16. Injuries were piling up. Underclassmen were thrust into meaningful roles.

“We’re not big portal people and I’m never going to be a big portal guy,” Gundy said. “I’m going to believe in the guys on our team. I’m not saying I’m against it, I just don’t believe in it. I just think you’ve got to raise the ones you have here.”

OSU would finish the season winning only one more game, followed by an exodus of scholarship players from the program via the transfer portal that offseason.

By the time OSU opened spring camp, the composition of the program vividly changed. As did Gundy’s viewpoint on the portal. Instead of shying away from using it, Gundy changed course. He embraced it.

In the past eight months, 17 scholarship players defected from the Cowboys’ program. With the portal calendar officially flipping as of Aug. 1, OSU surprisingly finished with fewer defections than the average Power Five program (18.5).

“The age of the portal, I think this is the future, right?” Gundy said. “Some go out, some come in. You would like to minimize that, but I’m not sure that’s going to happen anymore.”

Success this season hinges not on the quantity of players lost, but the quality.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back Dominic Richardson, offensive lineman Caleb Etienne, wide receivers John Paul Richardson, Stephon Johnson Jr. and Bryson Green, safety Thomas Harper, linebacker Mason Cobb, defensive end Trace Ford and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad highlight portal losses this season.

Last season, those 10 players accounted for 80 starts. All transferred to other P5 programs, half of them in the Big 12.

“I attribute it to the times,” Gundy said during Big 12 Media Days last month. “We can look across the country in the portal. We’ve got players that are playing on national championship teams that are leaving and going to other schools.”

After expecting the portal to slow down this offseason, it instead set a record number of entries. And with 17 leaving Stillwater, Gundy retooled in the same way: through the portal.

If a veteran wide receiver left, OSU would attempt to pull one with similar experience out of the portal. A move not only designed to balance remaining eligibility, but maintain experience.

As for how the Cowboys made out: “I think that we went stride-for-stride,” Gundy said.

The true verdict on OSU’s success swapping out talent won’t be known until weeks into the season.

For instance, OSU is one of 98 FBS programs that lost a scholarship quarterback to another FBS program. Sanders’ spot was given to Alan Bowman, a sixth-year journeyman with stops at Michigan and Texas Tech.

Cobb’s experience at linebacker could be replicated by Justin Wright, a Tulsa transfer also entering year No. 6. Same with Anthony Goodlow (Tulsa) taking Ford’s roster vacancy.

The trio of wide receivers were supplemented by Washington State’s De’Zhaun Stribling, Division III George Fox’s Leon Johnson III and Iowa’s Arland Bruce IV, whose future with the program is undetermined after being named in a criminal complaint for alleged sports gambling during his time with the Hawkeyes.

Less than a year ago, Gundy predicted the portal would slow down. It didn’t, with a record number of players entering this season.

Less than a year ago, Gundy opposed building through the portal. This year, he’s embraced it. Now, it’s all about cohesion.

Key portal additions

LB Justin Wright: Sixth-year senior who led Tulsa in tackles (101) and tackles for loss (10.5) last season.

OT Dalton Cooper: Allowed only seven quarterback sacks in the past three seasons at Texas State.

WR De’Zhaun Stribling: Led Washington State in all receiving categories before transferring.

Key portal losses

QB Spencer Sanders: Four-year starter in Stillwater currently battling for the starting job at Ole Miss.

LB Mason Cobb: Led OSU in tackles last season before transferring to USC in December.

WR John Paul Richardson: Developed into a consistent pass catcher his sophomore year before bolting for TCU.