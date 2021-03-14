Oklahoma State gets a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma State men's basketball coach Mike Boynton has been building the foundation to turn OSU into a nationally relevant program for the past three years and the Cowboys are headed to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed in Boynton's fourth year as head coach.

It was announced on Selection Sunday that OSU will play No 13-seeded Liberty in the Midwest region on Friday in their first national tournament appearance since 2017. The Cowboys are expected to head straight to Indianapolis immediately after hearing their name called.

“I'm excited that our program is back in a place where it's relevant and that there will be a little bit of talk about Oklahoma State basketball for the next few weeks,” Boynton said after Saturday’s loss to Texas in the Big 12 title game.

Boynton has molded his roster into a team that can consistently compete at a high level. Freshman Cade Cunningham is a potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and is the biggest reason why the Cowboys played their way into the tournament. OSU has defeated six top-10 teams and nine top-25 opponents this season.

Former Washington guard Markelle Fultz and former LSU standout Ben Simmons were both No. 1 overall picks but neither of their teams earned a bid in the NCAA Tournament. Boynton has constructed and developed a young roster -- with junior Isaac Likekele as the locker room leader -- that looks to have a legitimate chance at making a deep postseason run.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.