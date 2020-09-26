 Skip to main content
Oklahoma State freshman Shane Illingworth starts at quarterback against West Virginia

Shane Illingworth leads the Cowboys downfield during the second half of the season opener at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Oklahoma State won the game 16-7. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD

 John Clanton Tulsa World

Freshman Shane Illingworth is the starting quarterback for No. 15 Oklahoma State in today’s game against West Virginia instead of the usual starting quarterback, Spencer Sanders. 

Sanders suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the 16-7 win against Tulsa last week. Backup quarterback Ethan Bullock took over for Sanders before being replaced by Illingworth in the third quarter.

Illingworth completed 4-of-5 passes for 79 yards. Three of those completions were on his first drive that ended in a Chuba Hubbard score for OSU’s only touchdown of the game. Bullock threw 8-of-13 for 41 yards with an interception.

Sanders also missed last year’s game against West Virginia because of a thumb injury that sidelined him for the final three games of the season. The 20-13 win against the Mountaineers was the only game OSU won during that three-game stretch.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

