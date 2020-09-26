Oklahoma State freshman Shane Illingworth starts at quarterback against West Virginia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Shane Illingworth is the starting quarterback for No. 15 Oklahoma State in today’s game against West Virginia instead of the usual starting quarterback, Spencer Sanders.

Sanders suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the 16-7 win against Tulsa last week. Backup quarterback Ethan Bullock took over for Sanders before being replaced by Illingworth in the third quarter.

Illingworth completed 4-of-5 passes for 79 yards. Three of those completions were on his first drive that ended in a Chuba Hubbard score for OSU’s only touchdown of the game. Bullock threw 8-of-13 for 41 yards with an interception.

Sanders also missed last year’s game against West Virginia because of a thumb injury that sidelined him for the final three games of the season. The 20-13 win against the Mountaineers was the only game OSU won during that three-game stretch.

Frank Bonner II 918-581-8387 frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

