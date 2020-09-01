Oklahoma State enters five-year branding partnership with INFLCR

Oklahoma State athletics announced a five-year partnership with the software and mobile app INFLCR on Tuesday.

INFLCR will allow athletes and other athletic personal across all 16 sports to get instant access to photos and videos from OSU, national media sites and photo wire services. They will also have access to educational tools and analytics to enhance their digital performance, according to the statement released by OSU.

The purpose of this partnership is to “empower OSU student-athletes on social media and bring the Cowboys and Cowgirls to the forefront of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) solutions.”

OSU football and both basketball programs will be using INFLCR’s new NIL Data Services suite in anticipation of new changes surrounding NIL. It is the first of many products INFLCR plans to introduce as part of the innovative NIL Suite.

"INFLCR is an elite brand-management tool, and we truly believe it's going to take our program and our players to a whole new level,” OSU men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton said in the statement. “It's going to allow them to put themselves in a position to be empowered to tell their stories. At OSU, we want to continue to push the envelope and put our players in a position to control their own messaging."