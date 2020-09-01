 Skip to main content
Oklahoma State enters five-year branding partnership with INFLCR

Oklahoma State enters five-year branding partnership with INFLCR

OSU Fan Appreciation Day

Oklahoma State Cowboys football player, Amen Ogbongbemiga, signs posters during the Oklahoma State Fan Appreciation Day at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on August 3, 2019. MEGAN ROSS/Tulsa World

 Megan Ross

Oklahoma State athletics announced a five-year partnership with the software and mobile app INFLCR on Tuesday.

INFLCR will allow athletes and other athletic personal across all 16 sports to get instant access to photos and videos from OSU, national media sites and photo wire services. They will also have access to educational tools and analytics to enhance their digital performance, according to the statement released by OSU.

The purpose of this partnership is to “empower OSU student-athletes on social media and bring the Cowboys and Cowgirls to the forefront of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) solutions.”

OSU football and both basketball programs will be using INFLCR’s new NIL Data Services suite in anticipation of new changes surrounding NIL. It is the first of many products INFLCR plans to introduce as part of the innovative NIL Suite.

"INFLCR is an elite brand-management tool, and we truly believe it's going to take our program and our players to a whole new level,” OSU men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton said in the statement. “It's going to allow them to put themselves in a position to be empowered to tell their stories. At OSU, we want to continue to push the envelope and put our players in a position to control their own messaging."

INFLCR helps its clients send internal media and national photography content to personalized galleries for each of their athletes, coaches and other brand ambassadors. The content galleries can be accessed through the mobile app and shared through personal social media accounts.

OSU can measure the audience engagement and plans to use this to “bolster (its) online presence in a way that impacts event attendance, recruiting, fundraising, and other strategic goals.”

"I'm excited to announce an exclusive partnership with INFLCR, an industry leader in Name, Image and Likeness,” OSU football coach Mike Gundy said in the OSU statement. “This allows our student-athletes to tell their stories, grow their audiences and build their brands."

Frank Bonner ll

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

