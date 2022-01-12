Oklahoma State DT Israel Antwine declares for NFL Draft

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's deep defensive line unit took another hit Wednesday afternoon when Israel Antwine announced his plans to go pro.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle from Oklahoma City declared his intention to forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter.
Next Chapter pic.twitter.com/9kaV5EA7kn— Israel antwine #95 (@IsraelAntwine) January 12, 2022
Antwine finished third among the Cowboys' interior lineman with 20 total tackles as a senior this fall, including four for loss with three sacks. His departure from an OSU defensive line that led the nation in sacks and finished second in tackles for loss follows Jayden Jernigan's transfer to Missouri earlier this month.
Antwine committed to Colorado out of Millwood High School and started 11 games for the Buffaloes as a true freshman in 2018 before returning to his home state to join the Cowboys.
Antwine made 25 tackles including 14 solo stops during his debut season in Stillwater, second among OSU's defensive tackles. He tallied another 20 tackles as a junior in 2020 and served a force in the middle on the Cowboys' Fiesta Bowl-winning defense line this past fall.
Without Antwine and Jernigan, OSU is down two of its top three leading interior tacklers. Redshirt senior defensive tackle Brendon Evers is among those expected to return on defense for the Cowboys in 2022.
Former University of Tulsa interior defensive lineman Jaxon Player is set to announce his transfer commitment on Sunday with OSU, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Baylor and TCU in the running for the two-time all-conference defender.