Oklahoma State DT Israel Antwine declares for NFL Draft

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's deep defensive line unit took another hit Wednesday afternoon when Israel Antwine announced his plans to go pro.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle from Oklahoma City declared his intention to forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter.

Antwine finished third among the Cowboys' interior lineman with 20 total tackles as a senior this fall, including four for loss with three sacks. His departure from an OSU defensive line that led the nation in sacks and finished second in tackles for loss follows Jayden Jernigan's transfer to Missouri earlier this month.

Antwine committed to Colorado out of Millwood High School and started 11 games for the Buffaloes as a true freshman in 2018 before returning to his home state to join the Cowboys.