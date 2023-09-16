STILLWATER — Oklahoma State ended its 19-game nonconference winning streak in a 33-7 loss to South Alabama Saturday night.

The Jaguars dominated OSU in the first half of play, scoring on four of their first five drives on the night. By the end of the first half, they totaled 232 net yards to the Cowboys’ 70. By the game’s end, Cowboys were nearly doubled in total yardage, being outgained 395-208.

Alan Bowman started at quarterback or the cowboys, completing 9-of-18 passes for 86 yards and an interception. Gunnar Gundy took over midway through the second quarter, leading the Cowboys (2-1) to their lone touchdown score of the night – which didn’t come until the early stages of the fourth quarter. Gundy finished with 42 passing yards, completing 6-of-12 passes.

Garret Rangel saw playing time, but not until the 9:04 mark in the game’s final quarter. Rangel went 1-for-5 on passing for eight yards.

South Alabama (2-1) starting quarterback Carter Bradley torched the Cowboy defense, completed 10-of-16 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Standout running back LaDamian Webb rushing for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries for an 8.4 YPC average.

OSU will return to action next Saturday, Sept. 23 in a Week 4 road contest at Iowa State. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.