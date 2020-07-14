...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
Mike Boynton coaches during Oklahoma State's men's basketball game vs. Georgetown on Dec. 4, 2019 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN WILBER/For the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton is one of more than 35 college coaches who have agreed to be an ambassador for the newly-formed McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative (MLI).
The McLendon Initiative was organized by University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and Harvard basketball coach Tommy Amaker. The initiative will be through the John McLendon Foundation.
The John McLendon Foundation was created as a postgraduate scholarship program in 1999 by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). It offers eight $10,000 scholarships each year to minority students who plan to pursue an advanced degree in athletics administration.
“John McLendon was a pioneer in our profession,” Calipari said in a video on the foundation’s website. “The first African-American coach to be at a predominantly white school, the first African-American coach to coach professionally. A pioneer at what we do and it’s through his foundation with his name. It’s going to be a minority leadership initiative.”
The website describes MLI as a “coach-driven program to create access to and opportunity for meaningful employment experience for minority candidates — known as MLI Future Leaders — and enhancing their career options.” The MLI purpose is to “provide minorities a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences, opportunities to build their network, and instilling the values of John McLendon.”
Applications for the future leaders positions will be available starting Aug. 1, according to the website, and all postings will have detailed descriptions of the job duties at each athletic department. Postings will be tailored to the specific needs of each athletic department that is involved.
South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, who is one of Boynton’s good friends, reached out to him about MLI. Boynton said he thought the initiative was unbelievable, and it was something he wanted to support.
“I would encourage all coaches to do research on this,” Boynton said. “I would never try to force anybody to do it but I think it’s a great way to give back and continue to push the envelope on what we can do in terms of helping create more diversity and inclusiveness in our profession from not just an athletic standpoint. I think there is a clear understanding that a lot of these athletes are minorities and come from this background but then the people making decisions, and usually in the professional part of this, aren’t. So I think this is a great opportunity.”
Boynton said the program is for recent graduates and student-athletes who want to get involved in athletic administration. He said the goal is to create a situation similar to an internship so they can get experience within different areas of the athletic department by working under people in different positions or being able to sit in on senior staff meetings.
“From a coaching standpoint our job is to help fund these positions,” Boynton said. “And then the athletic department’s job is to have the position available. The John McLendon Foundation is kind of where everything gets started where everything flows from. Then it flows to all of the different campuses from there. So our job is just to support it and make sure we provide opportunities for these people to develop in these positions and ultimately to maybe start to shrink that gap where there is disparity between representation of minorities in athletic administration.”
Watch now: Mike Boynton offered Cade Cunningham scholarship before he played a high school game
Looking back at Eddie Sutton's career, from Central High School to OSU legend
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Richard Madison and Winston Bennett
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Summer Savings!! 30% OFF!