Oklahoma State center Preston Wilson included on watch list for Rimington Trophy

Oklahoma State’s Preston Wilson is among the 40 offensive linemen across the country featured on the 2022 Rimington Trophy watch list Friday morning for the award given each year to the nation's most outstanding center.

Wilson, who started the final seven games of the Cowboys’ 2021 campaign at right tackle, is one of six Big 12 centers included on the watch list. Also making appearances: Baylor’s Jacob Gall, Iowa State’s Trevor Downing, Kansas’ Mike Novitsky, TCU’s Steve Avilia and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier.

Wilson, a redshirt junior from Argyle, Texas, has appeared in 24 of a possible 25 games since his redshirt season in 2019, including 12 starts over that span. After asserting himself on OSU’s offensive line during the latter half of the 2021 season, Wilson moved to center this offseason to fill the vacancy left by outgoing center Danny Godlevske.

The Rimington Award is chosen through the voting of three All-America teams — Sporting News, Football Writers Association of America and Walter Camp Foundation — with the center earning the most first team votes determined the winner.

The 2022 Rimington Trophy will be presented on Jan. 14, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.