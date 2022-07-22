Oklahoma State center Preston Wilson included on watch list for Rimington Trophy

Oklahoma State’s Preston Wilson is among the 40 offensive linemen across the country featured on the 2022 Rimington Trophy watch list Friday morning for the award given each year to the nation's most outstanding center.
Wilson, who started the final seven games of the Cowboys’ 2021 campaign at right tackle, is one of six Big 12 centers included on the watch list. Also making appearances: Baylor’s Jacob Gall, Iowa State’s Trevor Downing, Kansas’ Mike Novitsky, TCU’s Steve Avilia and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier.
Wilson, a redshirt junior from Argyle, Texas, has appeared in 24 of a possible 25 games since his redshirt season in 2019, including 12 starts over that span. After asserting himself on OSU’s offensive line during the latter half of the 2021 season, Wilson moved to center this offseason to fill the vacancy left by outgoing center Danny Godlevske.
The Rimington Award is chosen through the voting of three All-America teams — Sporting News, Football Writers Association of America and Walter Camp Foundation — with the center earning the most first team votes determined the winner.
The 2022 Rimington Trophy will be presented on Jan. 14, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Photos: Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days
Big 12 Media Days
The Big 12 Championship Trophy during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lay speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lay speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State defensive tackle Eli Huggins speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lay speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Baylor Ben Sims speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas safety Kenny Logan speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Baylor linebacker Dillion Doyle speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spence Sanders speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Outgoing Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, left, and Baylor President Linda Livingstone,right, listen as Big 12 In-Coming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
In-Coming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Outgoing Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, left, and Baylor President Linda Livingstone,right, listen as InComing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.
