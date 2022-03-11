Oklahoma State center Moussa Cisse announces return for 2022-23 season

STILLWATER — Moussa Cisse is coming back.

Oklahoma State’s 7-foot center announced his intention to return to the Cowboys for his junior season next year via Twitter Friday afternoon, opting out of testing NBA waters after finishing as the Big 12’s top shot blocker and the conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Let’s run it back for mommy❤️ pic.twitter.com/zQ20vB31ky — Moussa Cisse 33 (@moussacisse224) March 11, 2022

Cisse, the Memphis transfer from Conakry, Guinea, averaged 7.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in his debut season in Stillwater, making starts in 26 of the 29 games he appeared in.

His 54 blocked shots ranked 52nd in the nation and outpaced Cisse’s Big 12 counterparts by a fair margin. Teammate Kalib Boone finished second in the conference with 33 blocks on the season.

Cisse opened his account at OSU with a 17-point and 10-rebound double-double against UT-Arlington on Nov. 9, 2021 and delivered three more double-figure scoring performances in non conference play. He took an absence from the program and missed the Cowboys’ final non conference game in December after the death of his mother back home in West Africa.

Cisse returned for the Big 12 opener against Kansas on Jan. 4 and turned in a dominant final stretch over the Cowboys’ final 10 games in 2021-22.

He notched his first Big 12 double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds against West Virginia on Feb. 12, the first of three double-double performances in the month of February. Five double-digit scoring performances over the final nine games of the regular season signaled the offensive progression Cisse showcased at the end of Year 1 in with the Cowboys.

“I know I got a lot of improvement to still show,” Cisse said ahead of OSU’s season finale on March 5. “So I’m working on it. Offense is still coming together. Catching the ball. Running rim. I’m doing pretty good so far. I just got to keep working.”

Cisse mulled over whether to return in 2022-23 or head to the pros during the final week of the season. He went through the NBA pre-draft process last spring following his freshman season at Memphis before opting to return to college basketball.

Ahead of the Cowboys’ season-ending win over No. 12 Texas Tech, Cisse made clear he’d be in Stillwater next year if he did remain in the college ranks.

“If I come back to school, ain’t no doubt I’m coming back out here,” he said.

With Cisse in the fold, OSU will return in 2022 with a stable core as coach Mike Boynton prepares for life after a 2022 postseason ban. Expected back with Cissee are starting guards Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson and forward Tyreek Smith, joined by bench contributors such as Rondel Walker, Kalib and Keylan Boone, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Woody Newton.

Boynton has his work cut out for him in building a team that can return to the NCAA Tournament next March. Earlier this week, he outlined plans to add shooters and a point guard through the transfer portal and with the Cowboys’ remaining targets from the high school class of 2022.

With Cisse now set to return, Boynton has one key puzzle piece he'll needed in 2022-23.

