Oklahoma State basketball assistant John Cooper heads to SMU

John Cooper, Oklahoma State men’s basketball special assistant to head coach Mike Boynton, is headed to SMU.

The Mustangs announced that SMU head coach Tim Jankovich hired Cooper an SMU assistant coach. Former forward Yor Anei is also at SMU after transferring this summer.

"I am really excited to join the SMU family," Cooper said in the press release. "I am looking forward to contributing to the achievements of this program, and helping the staff and student-athletes continue to be successful."

Cooper joined OSU in 2017 as an assistant coach for two years before becoming a special assistant to Boynton. Boynton sent Cooper well wishes on Twitter saying SMU “is getting one of the BEST people I’ve ever met and they will immediately feel his positive impact.”

