Oklahoma State basketball assistant John Cooper heads to SMU

Oklahoma State basketball assistant John Cooper heads to SMU

John Cooper and Mike Boynton

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton (kneeling) has to prepare the Cowboys to play two games in three days. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

John Cooper, Oklahoma State men’s basketball special assistant to head coach Mike Boynton, is headed to SMU.

The Mustangs announced that SMU head coach Tim Jankovich hired Cooper an SMU assistant coach. Former forward Yor Anei is also at SMU after transferring this summer.

"I am really excited to join the SMU family," Cooper said in the press release. "I am looking forward to contributing to the achievements of this program, and helping the staff and student-athletes continue to be successful."

Cooper joined OSU in 2017 as an assistant coach for two years before becoming a special assistant to Boynton. Boynton sent Cooper well wishes on Twitter saying SMU “is getting one of the BEST people I’ve ever met and they will immediately feel his positive impact.”

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

