Oklahoma State athletics COVID-19 testing update: five active cases among all sports

OSU white helmets

Oklahoma State University helmets are lined up prior to a game against Kansas last October. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Oklahoma State athletics announced another COVID testing update on Monday.

The Twitter post announced that there are five total active cases as of Aug. 27.

Two of those active cases are from football. Soccer and cross country both have zero active cases and the other three active cases are from “all other sports.”

Monday’s announcement includes two more active cases since the last update that was announced on Aug. 24, which included information up to Aug. 20.

There was no increase in the two active cases from football but there have been two more active cases reported from “all other sports” not including soccer and cross country. The number of reported cumulative cases since June 1 rose from 77 to 82. 

