Oklahoma State athletics COVID-19 testing update: 19 active cases among all sports

OSU helmets

Oklahoma State University helmets are lined up prior to a game against Kansas last October. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

The most recent testing update for Oklahoma State athletics has 19 total active cases as of Sept. 4 according to Monday’s Twitter post.

Seven of the active cases are from football after having two active cases reported on Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. Soccer and Country had zero active cases on the previous two Twitter updates. Soccer had one active case announced on Monday. The other 11 cases are from “all other sports” after having three active cases announced on the previous update.

The 19 total active cases reported on Monday is a 14-case increase from last week’s update. Last week’s update of five active cases was two cases more than what was reported on Aug. 24. The cumulative number of cases since June 1 has reached 101.

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

