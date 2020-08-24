Oklahoma State football

A Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet rests on the field prior to the 2019 Texas Bowl against the Texas A&M Aggies at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Dec 27, 2019.

Oklahoma State athletics announced its COVID-19 testing update as of Aug. 20 Monday.

The Twitter announcement tallied three total active cases with two of them being from football. One football active case came from a walk-on who tested positive before arriving on campus. There are zero active cases for soccer and cross country.

The third active case doesn’t specify from which sport but is listed in “all other sports active cases.” The post also included that there have been 77 cumulative cases in all sports form June 1 to Aug. 20.

