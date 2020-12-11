 Skip to main content
Oklahoma State at Baylor kickoff changed to 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Baylor kickoff changed to 2:30 p.m.

The Oklahoma State vs. Baylor game has been moved to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 

The Oklahoma State game at Baylor will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Big 12 Conference announced the time change on Friday. The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m.

Baylor announced on Thursday that it had shut down all football facilities but still planned on hosting the Cowboys. The Cowboys were supposed to play Baylor in October, but it was rescheduled for Saturday because of Baylor’s COVID-19 issues.

