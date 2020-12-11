Oklahoma State at Baylor kickoff changed to 2:30 p.m.

The Oklahoma State vs. Baylor game has been moved to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
The Oklahoma State game at Baylor will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.
The Big 12 Conference announced the time change on Friday. The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m.
Baylor announced on Thursday that it had shut down all football facilities but still planned on hosting the Cowboys. The Cowboys were supposed to play Baylor in October, but it was rescheduled for Saturday because of Baylor’s COVID-19 issues.
View from the sidelines: OSU at TCU
Oklahoma State TCU Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws downfield against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws downfield against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson (27) is stopped short of the goal line by TCU defenders Ar'Darius Washington (24) and Dee Winters (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
121020-tul-spt-emigcolumn Gundy
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy runs on the field before the Cowboys’ loss to TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ron Jenkins, AP
Oklahoma State TCU Football
TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (12) gets past Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a pass over Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (6) in the end zone for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) is hit and flipped in the air by TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) as Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) look on during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) walks off the field following a loss to TCU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) carries the ball as Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) and Oklahoma State defensive tackle Israel Antwine (95) pursue during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 29-22. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (12) gets past Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 29-22. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson (27) warms up before playing TCU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) stands with team members before playing TCU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson (27) warms up before playing TCU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) attempts to make a atcha against TCU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 29-22. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
Oklahoma State cornerback Thomas Harper (13) looks on against TCU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 29-22. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) looks on against TCU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 29-22. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) catches a touchdown pass in front of TCU safety Atanza Vongor (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 29-22. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma State TCU Football
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) catches a touchdown pass in front of TCU safety Atanza Vongor (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 29-22. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
