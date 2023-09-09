In spite of OSU’s uncertainty at the quarterback position, I’m picking the Cowboys to prevail in a one-score, late-night ballgame. Here’s why: In 2005-2023, while Oklahoma State had one head coach, Arizona State had five head coaches. In 2009-23, the overall records are 139-56 for OSU and 91-80 for Arizona State. OSU has the more stable program identity and a history of finding ways to win, and the Cowboys find a way on Saturday in Tempe.
Oklahoma State at Arizona State: Who wins and why?
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cowboys won their ninth consecutive season opener after pulling away from Central Arkansas in the fourth quarter.
Mike Gundy did equip three different quarterbacks Saturday against Central Arkansas. But it was the one least-expected who lifted OSU to a sea…
Cowboys' DC Bryan Nardo said he wasn’t nervous, though OSU coach Mike Gundy thought he was. What the two agreed on is how they felt Nardo hand…
Through three periods on Saturday, the OSU run game amounted to 52 yards and only 3.1 yards per attempt.
The transfer portal is creating competition across OSU's lineup, resulting in three quarterbacks expected to play Saturday. But Arizona State …