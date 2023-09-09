In spite of OSU’s uncertainty at the quarterback position, I’m picking the Cowboys to prevail in a one-score, late-night ballgame. Here’s why: In 2005-2023, while Oklahoma State had one head coach, Arizona State had five head coaches. In 2009-23, the overall records are 139-56 for OSU and 91-80 for Arizona State. OSU has the more stable program identity and a history of finding ways to win, and the Cowboys find a way on Saturday in Tempe.