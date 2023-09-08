Oklahoma State at Arizona State

9:30 p.m. Saturday, Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Need-to-know info

TV: FS1

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: Both are 1-0.

Last meeting: The Cowboys beat Arizona State 34-17 last season in Stillwater.

All-time series: Tied 2-2.

1. TOP STORYLINE

The quarterback competition

The Cowboys enter another week expecting to play some combination of Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy at quarterback. This time, it will be against a Power Five defense.

Against Central Arkansas, OSU split its 12 offensive drives into thirds, allowing for each QB to take four drives. Each posted similar stats, but OSU coach Mike Gundy said Gunnar Gundy “earned some stripes” for his performance in the fourth quarter.

Mike Gundy again will rely on a combination of the three this weekend, but the order, percentage of snaps and when this could be decided, are still being determined.

Bonus: The Cowboys and Sun Devils will close out their scheduled home-and-home series on Saturday. But in less than a year, these two programs will share a conference. ASU joins the Big 12 next summer, and this series could become a mainstay depending on how conference scheduling shakes out in the future.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OSU’s offensive line vs. ASU’s defense

Bryan Nardo’s defense competing against talented true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada came in at a close second. But after a concerning performance against UCA’s defensive line, how the Cowboys stack up against ASU’s front seven will be worth following.

OSU went without starter Preston Wilson for the season opener due to non-football related reasons — he will travel with the team this weekend, but his status is unknown — and Jake Springfield exited before halftime. Springfield is expected to play Saturday.

Cowboy quarterbacks were consistently hurried by UCA, but Bowman was the only one sacked. It took some time to create space for running backs. Against OSU, how will they fare?

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

OSU’s running backs

The Cowboys’ rushing attack garnered 149 rushing yards against UCA, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Snaps were divided between running backs Ollie Gordon, Elijah Collins and Jaden Nixon in a similar fashion to the quarterbacks, with Gordon and Collins each scoring a touchdown.

But the rushing performance overall struggled. As a group, the Cowboys’ rushing numbers closely resembled performances for 2022 through the first three quarters, before a worn down UCA defensive line allowed OSU’s offensive line to create more space in the fourth quarter.

Against a deeper Power Five roster in Tempe, how will the Cowboys’ contingent of rushers respond? Mike Gundy liked the fourth quarter attack, but said those performances need to start in the first, not fourth, quarter, he said.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Bill Haisten: In spite of OSU’s uncertainty at the quarterback position, I’m picking the Cowboys to prevail in a one-score, late-night ballgame. Here’s why: In 2005-2023, while Oklahoma State had one head coach, Arizona State had five head coaches. In 2009-23, the overall records are 139-56 for OSU and 91-80 for Arizona State. OSU has the more stable program identity and a history of finding ways to win, and the Cowboys find a way on Saturday in Tempe.