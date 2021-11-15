 Skip to main content
Oklahoma State announces signing of 2022 forward Quion Williams
Oklahoma State men's basketball announced Quion Williams as its first signee to its class of 2022 Monday. Photo courtesy of Cornelius Mitchell

STILLWATER — Quion Williams signed his national letter of intent to Oklahoma State over the weekend. On Monday, the Cowboys made things official with the Class of 2022 guard.

OSU’s men’s basketball program announced Williams — a 6-foot-4, 185-pounds, two-way player from Jonesboro, Arkansas — as the first signee to Mike Boynton’s upcoming recruiting class. He is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.com and committed to the Cowboys on Aug. 4 over offers from Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A&M, and Houston, among others.

Williams' signature comes less than two weeks after the NCAA infractions appeals committee denied an appeal on sanctions against OSU, upholding penalties including a 2021-22 postseason band and scholarship reductions.

“Coach Boynton, the way he plays his guards, I just feel like he lets them play an NBA type of style,” Williams told the Tulsa World in August. “He’s coaching future pros. He can get you to the league. It’s just a great fit for me.”

Williams previously starred at Legacy-Mansfield (Texas) before recently returning to Jonesboro High School to complete his senior year. Williams’ national stock rose this summer through his performances with the Southern Assault AAU program, whose alumni include Marcus Smart, Phil Forte and senior guard Isaac Likekle.

He’s a talented passer whose length makes him valuable on both ends of the floor, and he plans to expand his shooting ability. Williams remains the lone signee to OSU’s class of 2022.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

