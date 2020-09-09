 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma State announces furloughs, layoffs, salary reductions to cut $13 million from athletic department budget
breaking

Oklahoma State announces furloughs, layoffs, salary reductions to cut $13 million from athletic department budget

Only $5 for 5 months
Mike Holder

OSU athletic director Mike Holder speaks before Sunday's Bedlam soccer game on August 19, 2018 at Neil Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World

 Devin Lawrence Wilber, For the Tulsa World

Editor's Note

Bill Haisten: Pay-cut uncertainty results in stress, damaged morale at Oklahoma State

OSU season opener against Tulsa is scheduled for 11 a.m. kickoff

Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder announced Wednesday the school's athletic department is undergoing immediate cuts in its personnel and operating budget.

Financial issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused OSU to institute numerous budget cutting measures to help eliminate an estimated $13 million from the 2020-21 budget.

The furloughs, salary reductions and layoffs will affect approximately 232 of the department's 241 employees, according to the OSU release. Holder, along with every OSU head coach, are among the 16 contractual employees who have voluntarily agreed to pay cuts. The department also announced a hiring freeze that will keep nine positions vacant.

“These cuts were painful and not at all based on performance," Holder said in a statement. “They are byproducts of the unfortunate situation in which we find ourselves. I am especially thankful for the coaches that had the protection of a multi-year contract, but still volunteered to participate in the pay reductions.”

Ten employees were laid off Wednesday and 66 employees will start the furlough program beginning Sept. 16, while 151 employees will have salary reductions beginning this month. The department’s highest-paid employees will take the biggest pay cuts, which range from 2.5% to 25%.

“These cuts don’t solve the problem,” Holder said in the statement. “We are still facing a budget deficit estimated to be around $30 million, which may require additional measures in the coming months. However, we exist to serve our student-athletes. Their academics, health, safety, and their ability to compete remain our top priorities and will not be compromised.”

College football 2020: Everything you need to know about OSU

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News