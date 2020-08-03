The Oklahoma State Alumni Association will not be hosting Homecoming festivities this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Alumni Association announced on Monday that the centennial celebration will be pushed to the 2021 Homecoming. The 2020 OSU Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 31 against Texas Tech.
“The Alumni Association understands the yearly return to the campus is a highlight for many OSU alumni and fans,” Alumni Association board chair Tony LoPresto said in a statement. “While we understand this decision will disappoint many Cowboys, we want to ensure Homecoming events can be enjoyed in a safe manner and that the centennial celebration is hosted in such a way that is representative of this one-of-a-kind OSU tradition.”
The Harvest Carnival, Chili Cook-off, Hester Street Painting, Walkaround, Homecoming and Hoops, and the Sea of Orange Parade are all hosted by Alumni Association.
“Due to the nature of these events, the Alumni Association would not be able to accurately monitor capacity or social distancing measures for the tens of thousands of alumni and students who regularly attend them,” the association said in a statement.”
On-campus events specifically for students and virtual events for alumni are being considered as alternative activities.