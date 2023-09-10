Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

TEMPE, Ariz. — Deep inside Arizona State territory, the play clock quickly trickled down on Oklahoma State's offense.

Late in the fourth quarter, with a swarm of players substituting in and out of the game, chaos was unfolding in front of Garret Rangel, the Cowboys’ redshirt freshman quarterback, setting up at the goal line.

“That’s a good teaching point for us for all three of our quarterbacks,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “When all that mass transit is going on, and you can’t tell if you’re supposed to snap the ball or not, you can turn around and look at the white hat (official).”

But Rangel didn’t look, and OSU was assessed a delay of game. It moved the Cowboys from the goal line to ASU’s 6-yard line. The following play, Elijah Collins was tackled for a loss. An incompletion then sent out the field goal unit, allowing the Sun Devils to remain within a score of OSU.

On an evening with temperatures floating in the triple digits at kickoff, OSU again opted to use all three of its quarterbacks against Arizona State. But unlike a week ago, it was up to Rangel to close out the game. Despite a shaky three-and-out start — followed by the failed red zone drive — Rangel would eventually throw a touchdown pass to receiver Brennan Presley and seal a 27-15 win for the Cowboys at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

“I thought they all played good,” Gundy said of the QB platoon. “Without watching tape, I thought they all played pretty good.”

In total, 12 offensive drives were again split evenly between quarterbacks Alan Bowman, who played the first four, Gunnar Gundy (the next four), and finally Rangel, who closed out the game and took a knee to end his final drive.

The group combined to complete 22-of-32 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

“Just off-hand, Bowman got pressured some,” Mike Gundy said. “Gunnar got pressured quite a bit. Rangel, a time or two.”

After being dealt a handful of wide receiver drops a week ago, Bowman strung together a strong 11-of-16 passing for 113 yards. His final drive was the most efficient, passing for 45 yards and setting up Ollie Gordon to run a two-yard touchdown.

Speaking of Gordon: after OSU recorded a net gain of zero rushing yards in the first half, the sophomore running back lifted the Cowboys’ rushing attack in the second half, breaking a run of 31 yards to set up a crucial touchdown in the third quarter.

OSU would finish with 113 rushing yards after logging zero in the first half, an improvement because of adjustments made at halftime, Mike Gundy said.

“Some of the things you can do right away,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said when asked when adjustments get made during the game. “They mixed it up pretty good tonight, there defensive coordinator is really good…it was kind of cat and mouse throughout the first half.”

Meanwhile, after having the loudest performance a week ago, Gunnar Gundy’s was the quietest on Saturday. Operating in the middle slot instead of the closer role like this past week, Gunnar Gundy dropped back nine times, completing five passes and taking two sacks.

The 32 passing yards were the lowest of any OSU quarterback, but the run game against ignited with him in the backfield. The Cowboys score 10 of their points with Gunnar Gundy guiding the offense, and the redshirt sophomore has been at quarterback for 24 of OSU’s points through two games, the most out of the trio.

“At the end of the day, a play is a play, no matter who’s back there,” said receiver Brennan Presley. “It’s just about executing. Somebody’s going to be back there, we don’t know who it is, but somebody is going to be back there. As long as we get out there and do our job, our 1/11 as coach Dunn says, we’ll be alright.”

When asked about OSU deploying all three quarterbacks against South Alabama next Saturday, Mike Gundy confirmed another game with reps split between the trio.

“Just watching them play, I thought they all played good,” Mike Gundy said.