Oklahoma State 2021 recruiting class
Oklahoma State 2021 recruiting class

Pos.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Hometown (Last school)

OL;Silas Barr;6-5;275;Pottsboro, Texas (Pottsboro High School)

CB;De’Kelvion Beamon;6-2;185;Shreveport, La. (Huntington High School)

WR;Jaden Bray;6-3;190;Norman (Norman High School)

OL;Caleb Etienne;6-9;320;New Orleans, La. (Butler Community College)

OL;Danny Godlevske;6-3;300;Indianapolis, Ind (Miami-Ohio)

CB;Raymond Gay;6-0;170;Red Oak, Texas (Red Oak High School)

WR;Blaine Green;6-2;210;Allen, Texas (Allen High School)

WR;Bryson Green;6-2;210;Allen, Texas (Allen High School)

CW;Austin Jarrard;6-3;245;El Dorado Hills, Calif. (American River C.C.)

DT;Aden Kelley;6-3;295;Thomas (Thomas-Fay-Custer)

LB;Nathan Latu;6-4;240;Salt Lake City, Utah (Snow College)

LB;Nickolas Martin;6-0;200;Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove High School)

RB;Jaden Nixon;5-10;170;Dallas, Texas (Lone Star High School)

OT;Logan Nobles;6-6;275;Jenks (Jenks High School)

LB;Collin Oliver;6-2;220;Oklahoma City (Santa Fe High School)

S;Lyrik Rawls;6-1;200;Jefferson, Texas (Marshall High School)

S;Trey Rucker;6-1;195;Fairfax, Va. (Wake Forest)

WR;John Paul Richardson;6-0;180;Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Pointe High School)

CB;Cam Smith;6-2;175;Little Elm, Texas (Braswell High School)

CB;Kale Smith;6-1;175;Oklahoma City (Midwest City High School)

LB;Donovan Stephens;6-1;210;Del City (Del City High School)

RB;Jaylen Warren;5-8;220;Salt Lake City, Utah (Utah State)

S;Ty Williams;6-2;190;Muskogee (Muskogee High School)

Muskogee defensive back Ty Williams

Ty Williams signed in December to play college football at Oklahoma State University.

 Mike Brown

