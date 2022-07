Oklahoma’s Harrison, Oklahoma State’s Woodard land on Outland Trophy watch list

Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison and Oklahoma State guard Hunter Woodard each landed on the 2022 preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) Tuesday morning among 89 interior lineman representing all 10 FBS conferences.

Harrison and Woodard are joined on the watch list by eight other Big 12 lineman: Steve Avila (C, TCU), Cooper Beebe (OT, Kansas State), Trevor Downing (C, Iowa State), Jacob Gall (C, Baylor), Connor Galvin (OT, Baylor), Siaki Ika (DT, Baylor), Cole Spencer (OT, Texas Tech) and Dante Sills (DT, West Virginia). The winner of the 2022 Outland Trophy will be announced on Dec. 8.

Harrison, a junior, lands on the watch list for the nation’s top interior lineman after appearing 22 times at left tackle (including 12 starts) across the past two seasons in Norman. The Sooners have produced five previous Outland trophy winners in Jim Weatherall (1951), J.D. Roberts (1953), Lee Roy Selmon (1975), Greg Roberts (1978) and Jammal Brown (2004).

Woodard returns to the Cowboys offensive line with 22 career starts, trailing only quarterback Spencer Sanders (32 career starts) as the most experienced offensive starter for OSU in 2022. Woodard missed the first two games of the 2021 season with injury before starting the last 12 at right guard.