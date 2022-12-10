Oklahoma hosts Bedlam wrestling on Sunday

No. 12 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Recent history: OSU took both meetings between the teams last season, winning 31-3 in Norman and coming from behind in an 18-16 win at home. ... OSU has dominated the series of late, winning the last 15 matches with the most recent win for the Sooners being a 16-15 win in Norman in 2013.

Notes: Oklahoma shut out Arkansas-Little Rock 37-0 at home in its last match on Nov. 18. It was the first time in over five years that the Sooners won all 10 matches in a dual. ... OSU (3-1) fell to No. 13 Minnesota 18-12 on Dec. 4. The Cowboys have three wrestlers ranked inside the top-10 of their respective classes: No. 2 Daton Fix (133), No. 4 Dustin Plott, and No. 9 Kaden Gfeller (157). ... The programs have met nearly every year since 1920.