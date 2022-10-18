Oklahoma and Texas will remain in Big 12 through 2025, Big 12 commissioner says

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Oklahoma and Texas will remain in the Big 12 Conference through the remainder of the league’s grant of rights before departing for the SEC in 2025, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said Tuesday afternoon.

“They’re going to be here through ‘25,” Yormark told reporters at Big 12 Basketball Tipoff inside Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. “They’ve committed themselves in advance of me getting here and they’ve reiterated that commitment. So they’ll be here through the duration (of the grant of rights). And my relationship with both Texas and Oklahoma is very, very strong. And they are full members and we’re looking forward to working with them.”

Representatives from both OU and Texas were present for league meetings last week in Dallas with the remaining Big 12 schools and incoming additions BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. Included in those discussions were plans for a temporary scheduling format when the conference swells to 14 teams in 2023 and 2024.

As things stand, Yormark said Tuesday, the Big 12 is proceeding with the expectation that OU and Texas will not attempt to negotiate an early exit from the league before the end of the grant of rights, which expires on June 30, 2025.

“My conversations with Oklahoma and Texas have always been about being great members until they leave, which is in ‘25,” Yormark said. “And the experience has been very positive so far.”

Yormark, the former Brooklyn Nets and Roc Nation executive, said at Big 12 Media Days in July that he was “not against” engaging in early negotiations with the pair of departing schools, but noted that he would step into those conversations with particular stipulations.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a moment in time where we’re going to sit down, discuss the future,” he said on July 13. “But any situation like this, I always look for a win-win scenario. That being said, it’s important that whatever happens is in the best interest of this conference.”

Yormark formally replaced longtime Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby on Aug. 1, nearly 12 months to the date from when the SEC announced that OU and Texas would join the conference no later than July 1, 2025.