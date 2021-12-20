OKC's Compete 4 Cause Classic canceled due to Covid-19; TU, OSU impacted

STILLWATER — The Compete 4 Cause Classic, set to feature Oklahoma State and Tulsa, was canceled Monday little more than 24 hours before men's basketball doubleheader was scheduled to take place at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center.

"Compete 4 Cause Classic, U-Sports Group and Paycom Center’s top priority is the health and safety of players, staff and fans," read a release from the Compete 4 Cause Classic. "In an effort to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus, all Compete 4 Cause Classic event activities have been paused, including tomorrow’s scheduled games."

On the slate for Tuesday's two-game event was a 5:30 p.m. matchup between the Hurricane and North Texas followed by an 8 p.m. contest with the Cowboys facing No. 10 USC. OSU's game was canceled Sunday after the Trojans paused all team activities due to confirmed Covid-19 cases within the program.

TU's cancellation comes days after Saturday's game against Colorado State was canceled "based on public health recommendations and COVID-related concerns within the (Colorado State) team." The Hurricane are scheduled to open American Conference play at home against SMU on Dec. 29.