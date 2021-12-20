 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
OKC's Compete 4 Cause Classic canceled due to Covid-19; TU, OSU impacted
0 Comments
editor's pick

OKC's Compete 4 Cause Classic canceled due to Covid-19; TU, OSU impacted

  • 0
Tulsa vs Northwestern State (copy)

Tulsa forward Jeriah Horne (41) shoots over Northwestern State guard Cedric Garrett (22) during a NCAA men's basketball game between Tulsa and Northwestern State in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

STILLWATER — The Compete 4 Cause Classic, set to feature Oklahoma State and Tulsa, was canceled Monday little more than 24 hours before men's basketball doubleheader was scheduled to take place at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center. 

"Compete 4 Cause Classic, U-Sports Group and Paycom Center’s top priority is the health and safety of players, staff and fans," read a release from the Compete 4 Cause Classic. "In an effort to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus, all Compete 4 Cause Classic event activities have been paused, including tomorrow’s scheduled games."

On the slate for Tuesday's two-game event was a 5:30 p.m. matchup between the Hurricane and North Texas followed by an 8 p.m. contest with the Cowboys facing No. 10 USC. OSU's game was canceled Sunday after the Trojans paused all team activities due to confirmed Covid-19 cases within the program.

TU's cancellation comes days after Saturday's game against Colorado State was canceled "based on public health recommendations and COVID-related concerns within the (Colorado State) team." The Hurricane are scheduled to open American Conference play at home against SMU on Dec. 29.

OSU returns to the court on Jan. 1 when it begins its Big 12 schedule with a visit to Texas Tech.

Per the release, "fans who purchased tickets to the event through Ticketmaster will be issued a refund through their point of purchase."

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert