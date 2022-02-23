Number assignments for newcomers, familiar last names highlight OSU’s spring football roster

Linebacker Mason Cobb is among the Cowboy returnees with a number change. The junior from Provo, Utah, wore No. 38 during his first two seasons at OSU, but will compete for a starting role in the No. 0 last worn by cornerback Christian Holmes.

The pair of front-runners for the Cowboys’ vacant cornerback spots also have new numbers in 2022. Junior Korie Black has made the switch from No. 4 to No. 2. Fellow junior Jabbar Muhammad will wear No. 7 next fall.

Super-seniors played a significant role in powering the Cowboys to the Big 12 Championship game and a Fiesta Bowl win this past fall. In 2022, OSU brings back eight players taking advantage of an extra year.

Defensive ends Brock Martin and Brendon Evers confirmed their plans to return for 2022 in January, and they’ll be joined up front by defensive tackle Sione Asi.

Braydon Johnson also remains on the roster ahead of a sixth season in Stillwater. The speedy wide receiver appeared in the 2021 opener against Missouri State before an unspecified injury ended his redshirt senior season after one game. Johnson finished third among the Cowboys in receiving yards in 2020 and brings an experienced presence to OSU’s young group of wide receivers.