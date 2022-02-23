Number assignments for newcomers, familiar last names highlight OSU’s spring football roster

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State remains nearly a month away from the start of spring practice, but the release of the Cowboys’ spring football roster this week offered the latest insights into what coach Mike Gundy’s program will look like in 2022.
Included on the 120-man roster for the spring, as expected, is OSU’s group of 10 mid-year enrollees which became complete earlier this week when four-star running back Ollie Gordon arrived on campus. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound rusher from Fort Worth, Texas, will wear No. 0 with the Cowboys.
Other newcomers with notable number assignments include Edmond Santa Fe wide receiver Talyn Shettron, who will sport the No. 2 last worn on offense by former All-Big 12 pass catcher Tylan Wallace.
Talyn’s brother, tight end Tabry, will wear No. 11. Four-star running back CJ Brown, who wore No. 23 at Beggs, has been assigned No. 24. First-year quarterback Garret Rangel is set to wear the same No. 13 he wore at Frisco, Texas’ Lone Star High School.
Tyler Junior College (Texas) transfer linebacker Xavier Benson is expected to bring veteran experience to a unit that lost starters Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper after the 2021 season. The former Texas Tech defender will wear No. 1 at OSU.
Offensive lineman Tyrone Webber, one of the nation’s top junior college prospects out of New Mexico Military Institute, has claimed No. 77.
Linebacker Mason Cobb is among the Cowboy returnees with a number change. The junior from Provo, Utah, wore No. 38 during his first two seasons at OSU, but will compete for a starting role in the No. 0 last worn by cornerback Christian Holmes.
The pair of front-runners for the Cowboys’ vacant cornerback spots also have new numbers in 2022. Junior Korie Black has made the switch from No. 4 to No. 2. Fellow junior Jabbar Muhammad will wear No. 7 next fall.
Super-seniors played a significant role in powering the Cowboys to the Big 12 Championship game and a Fiesta Bowl win this past fall. In 2022, OSU brings back eight players taking advantage of an extra year.
Defensive ends Brock Martin and Brendon Evers confirmed their plans to return for 2022 in January, and they’ll be joined up front by defensive tackle Sione Asi.
Braydon Johnson also remains on the roster ahead of a sixth season in Stillwater. The speedy wide receiver appeared in the 2021 opener against Missouri State before an unspecified injury ended his redshirt senior season after one game. Johnson finished third among the Cowboys in receiving yards in 2020 and brings an experienced presence to OSU’s young group of wide receivers.
Other super-seniors include kicker Tanner Brown, lone snapper Matt Hembrough and wide receivers Vance Hooper and CJ Tate.
Within the Cowboys’ crop of walk-on additions this spring are several players with familiar last names.
OSU added former Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright — the son of former OSU linebacker Kenyatta Wright — this offseason. Wright, the 13th-ranked player in the state for the class of 2021, chose Arkansas over the likes of OSU, Iowa State and Texas Tech out of high school.
He comes to Stillwater with brother Elijah Wright, who made 65 tackles as a tackle at Central Oklahoma in 2021.
Booker T. Washington’s Rylan McQuarters, the son of former Cowboys R.W. McQuarters, is listed on the OSU roster at wide receiver.
The Cowboys are expected to commence spring practice the week of March 21 following OSU's spring break.