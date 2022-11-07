Nov. 19 Bedlam rivalry game between OU and OSU gets six-day selection window

NORMAN — Fans across the state will have to wait until the weekend on a kickoff time and broadcast details for the Nov. 19 meeting between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

A six-day selection window will be used to determine the start time and television home of the 117th playing of the Bedlam rivalry in Week 12, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday morning. Per the announcement, game times and network designations for all five Big 12 games on Nov. 19 will be set at the end of play Saturday.

The 11/19 #Big12FB games are being held for six-day selections. Start time and network designation for all five games will be made after the games on 11/12.Oklahoma State at OklahomaTexas at KansasTCU at BaylorTexas Tech at Iowa StateKansas State at West Virginia — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 7, 2022

Each of the last three Bedlam matchups have earned night time kickoffs dating back to the 2019 season.

OU (5-4, 2-4 Big 12), which will host the 2022 edition of the rivalry game at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, holds a 90-19-7 advantage in the all-time series going back to the first playing in 1904. OSU (6-3, 3-3) snapped a six-game skid against the Sooners in a 37-33 win over OU last November in Stillwater.

The Sooners fell out of the AP Top 25 following a three-game losing streak earlier this fall while the Cowboys crashed out of the national rankings Sunday on the heels of OSU's own three-game skid. If that holds, the Nov. 19 meeting will mark the first time the schools have met with both unranked since 2005.

OSU's Mike Gundy holds a record of 3-14 in 17 Bedlam matchups. Week 12 will mark Brent Venables Bedlam debut as the head coach of the Sooners. OU went 11-3 against the Cowboys during Venables tenure as defensive coordinator from 1999-2011.