Nov. 19 Bedlam rivalry game between OU and OSU gets six-day selection window

A six-day selection window will be used to determine the start time and television home of the 117th playing of the Bedlam rivalry in Week 12, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday morning.

NORMAN — Fans across the state will have to wait until the weekend on a kickoff time and broadcast details for the Nov. 19 meeting between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

A six-day selection window will be used to determine the start time and television home of the 117th playing of the Bedlam rivalry in Week 12, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday morning. Per the announcement, game times and network designations for all five Big 12 games on Nov. 19 will be set at the end of play Saturday.

Each of the last three Bedlam matchups have earned night time kickoffs dating back to the 2019 season.

OU (5-4, 2-4 Big 12), which will host the 2022 edition of the rivalry game at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, holds a 90-19-7 advantage in the all-time series going back to the first playing in 1904. OSU (6-3, 3-3) snapped a six-game skid against the Sooners in a 37-33 win over OU last November in Stillwater. 

The Sooners fell out of the AP Top 25 following a three-game losing streak earlier this fall while the Cowboys crashed out of the national rankings Sunday on the heels of OSU's own three-game skid. If that holds, the Nov. 19 meeting will mark the first time the schools have met with both unranked since 2005. 

OSU's Mike Gundy holds a record of 3-14 in 17 Bedlam matchups. Week 12 will mark Brent Venables Bedlam debut as the head coach of the Sooners. OU went 11-3 against the Cowboys during Venables tenure as defensive coordinator from 1999-2011.

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

