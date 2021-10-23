Notes from Oklahoma State's loss at Iowa State on Saturday

Presley steps up
When Oklahoma State went to Brennan Presley on fourth-and-2 with 1:09 left in Saturday's 24-21 loss at Iowa State in Ames, it was due in part to his performance over the previous 58 minutes and 51 seconds.
Presley’s six catches and 84 yards led Cowboys wide receivers in Week 8, and he proved key with two touchdown receptions in the most productive effort of sophomore season.
Presley put OSU on the board with his first catch of the day, a diving grab that took him into the end zone on a five-yard connection with Spencer Sanders in the first quarter. The 5-foot-8 pass catcher then topped his first scoring grab just before halftime, soaring above a pair of Iowa State defensive backs to snag a 42-yard touchdown that sent the Cowboys into halftime up 14-7.
"Size is deceptive,” Presley said when asked about outjumping the Cyclones’ defenders.
Presley's third and fourth touchdown catches of the season capped his strongest performance since the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl as he continues to carve out a larger role in offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn’s offense.
“Both of them were really good catches,” coach Mike Gundy said of Presley’s touchdowns. “He's a good football player. And we've talked about trying to get him involved in the game more and they did a good job of that today."
Kicks off the mark
After claiming the starting kicker role with perfect performances against Baylor and Texas, Tanner Brown missed his first two field goals of the season in Ames.
Gundy tested his senior kicker’s range with a 50-yard attempt in the second quarter that had the distance but sailed right. Brown was called on again for a more manageable 32-yard attempt in third quarter, which Brown sailed right, as well.
Brown made all three of his extra point attempts. Prior to Saturday’s game, the UNLV transfer was five of five on field goals in 2021 with a long of 39 yards.
Martin bounces back
With a pair of drops — including one in the end zone — and a season-low 48 yards receiving at Texas, Tay Martin delivered his least productive game of the season in Week 7. On Saturday, Spencer Sanders’ top receiver caught four passes for 80 yards and his third touchdown of the season, looking more like himself against the Cyclones.
Martin made a 25-yard reception in the second quarter, then hauled in a 20-yarder in the fourth quarter before his 25-yard touchdown grab one play later, which gave the Cowboys a 21-17 lead with 6:36 to play.
Through seven games, Martin’s 27 receptions and 365 yards lead all OSU pass catchers.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World