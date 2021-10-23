Notes from Oklahoma State's loss at Iowa State on Saturday

Presley steps up

When Oklahoma State went to Brennan Presley on fourth-and-2 with 1:09 left in Saturday's 24-21 loss at Iowa State in Ames, it was due in part to his performance over the previous 58 minutes and 51 seconds.

Presley’s six catches and 84 yards led Cowboys wide receivers in Week 8, and he proved key with two touchdown receptions in the most productive effort of sophomore season.

Presley put OSU on the board with his first catch of the day, a diving grab that took him into the end zone on a five-yard connection with Spencer Sanders in the first quarter. The 5-foot-8 pass catcher then topped his first scoring grab just before halftime, soaring above a pair of Iowa State defensive backs to snag a 42-yard touchdown that sent the Cowboys into halftime up 14-7.

"Size is deceptive,” Presley said when asked about outjumping the Cyclones’ defenders.

Presley's third and fourth touchdown catches of the season capped his strongest performance since the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl as he continues to carve out a larger role in offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn’s offense.