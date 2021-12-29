Notebook: Warren back to '100%', ready for Fiesta Bowl return

Warren back to '100%'
When Oklahoma State takes the field in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, it will do so with its lead running back in tow once again.
Jaylen Warren said Wednesday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona, that he’s back to full strength ahead of the ninth-ranked Cowboys’ New Year’s Day meeting with No. 5 Notre Dame. The redshirt senior rusher’s return to the OSU backfield will come nearly a full month after an ankle injury kept him sidelined from the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship game.
“I’m 100% right now,” Warren said. “I feel good.”
Warren emerged as the Cowboys’ breakout star in 2021, carrying 237 times for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns in his debut season after coming to Stillwater from Utah State. Without Warren against Baylor in the 21-16 Big 12 title game defeat, OSU running backs gained 33 yards (1.3 yards per carry) on 26 attempts.
“He was our go-to guy all year long, and to have him back and available for this game, at least so we think, that’s gonna make a difference,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “I mean, the kid’s a great player, and he’s a sparkplug for our offense.”
Presley pumps up young wideouts
The 2020 Cheeze-It Bowl proved to be a launching pad for Brennan Presley. On Wednesday, Presley predicted that Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl could offer a similar opportunity to a trio of freshman wide receivers: Jaden Bray, Bryson Green and John Paul Richardson.
“All three of them have had great bowl prep,” Presley said. “... they are taking this really as a chance — like, what I did last year, as a chance to get in that game against a great team in Notre Dame and just show what they have.”
Each of the first-year pass-catchers has made an impact in the OSU passing game during their debut seasons.
Bray enters Saturday with 12 catches, 241 yards and touchdown to his tally, including three catches for 52 yards in the title game against Baylor. Green hauled in touchdowns in wins over Tulsa and Kansas, while Richardson’s best performance of the year came with six catches for 41 yards and a score at Texas Tech.
“I think they are taking this approach very seriously, and I think they are going to be great in the game,” Presley said.
Sanders pleased with Michalski’s progress
With center Danny Godlevske sidelined by a left leg injury for a fourth consecutive game, the Fiesta Bowl will mark start No. 4 at center for Joe Michalski. The redshirt sophomore from Overland Park, Kansas, made his first career start at Texas Tech on Nov. 20, one week after subbing in for Godlevske in the second half of the Cowboys’ Nov. 13 win over TCU.
No OSU player has operated more closely with Michalski since he stepped in than quarterback Spencer Sanders. On Wednesday, the third-year passer spoke about Michalski’s development over the past two months.
“He’s grown incredibly,” Sanders said. “He’s taken the steps of not just an easy job. That’s the center. That’s IDs. That’s calls. All that kind of stuff. It’s not an easy job. And as we’ve seen, he’s done pretty good for every snap he’s played. He plays his tail off. He puts in 110% every time”
Oliver named award finalist
OSU freshman pass rusher Collin Oliver was named as one of three finalists for the 2021 Football Writers Association of America Freshman of the Year Award on Wednesday.
Oliver was joined as a finalist by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. The FWAA will announce the winner in January.
Oliver led the Cowboys and finished seventh nationally with 11.5 sacks during the regular season, surpassing Rodney Harding’s previous OSU freshman record of nine from 1981. His 15 tackles for loss also paced the Cowboys.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World