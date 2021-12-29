Notebook: Warren back to '100%', ready for Fiesta Bowl return

The 2020 Cheeze-It Bowl proved to be a launching pad for Brennan Presley. On Wednesday, Presley predicted that Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl could offer a similar opportunity to a trio of freshman wide receivers: Jaden Bray, Bryson Green and John Paul Richardson.

“All three of them have had great bowl prep,” Presley said. “... they are taking this really as a chance — like, what I did last year, as a chance to get in that game against a great team in Notre Dame and just show what they have.”

Each of the first-year pass-catchers has made an impact in the OSU passing game during their debut seasons.

Bray enters Saturday with 12 catches, 241 yards and touchdown to his tally, including three catches for 52 yards in the title game against Baylor. Green hauled in touchdowns in wins over Tulsa and Kansas, while Richardson’s best performance of the year came with six catches for 41 yards and a score at Texas Tech.

“I think they are taking this approach very seriously, and I think they are going to be great in the game,” Presley said.

Sanders pleased with Michalski’s progress