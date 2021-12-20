Notebook: OSU youngsters getting reps in Fiesta Bowl prep

There's not any young guys, which would be your (third-stringers), that would get 250 (reps in spring practice)," Gundy said.

COVID-19 concerns

As the Cowboys prepare for their Dec. 26 trip to Arizona, COVID-19 cases are spiking nationwide, fueled by the Omicron variant.

"I’m a little concerned with what’s going on right now with these numbers that you’re hearing about," Gundy said.

The 17th-year head coach said Monday that he's issued a renewed warning to his team about remaining vigilant, but said he had little hesitation sending players home for the holidays before the bowl game.

“I don’t get many calls from moms anymore," Gundy said. "But if I tell them that I’m not sending their kid home and then I get to go home, I have a hard time with that.”

Warren "doing fine"

Leading rusher Jaylen Warren is practicing with the Cowboys and on track to take part in the bowl game, according to Gundy.

“Jaylen will be fine," Gundy said. "We’re not letting him practice as much as we are the other guys. But he’s doing fine.”