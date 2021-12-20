Notebook: OSU youngsters getting reps in Fiesta Bowl prep

Young guys getting reps
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy did some math on Monday.
“Our young guys have scrimmaged between 30 and 40 plays every day at the end of practice,” Gundy said, estimating that his third-stringers will reach close to 250 practice reps each over the course of the ninth-ranked Cowboys’ preparation for the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl.
“If you put a pencil to it, by the time we finish bowl practice, the young guys will have gotten a spring practice,” he said. “And they’re doing fine.”
Among the benefits of bowl qualification is the extra month of work on the field OSU is getting ahead of its New Year’s Day date with No. 5 Notre Dame. And similar to years past, it's the ripest Cowboys benefiting from bonus practice time this December.
From OSU’s recruiting class of 2021, only defensive end Collin Oliver and wide receivers Jaden Bray, John Paul Richardson and Blaine and Bryson Green cracked the upper reaches of the depth chart and earned significant playing time this fall.
Among the first-year players likely getting more practice reps now are safeties Kendal Daniels and Ty Williams, defensive lineman Aden Kelley, linebacker Donovan Stephens and running back Jaden Nixon. Junior college transfers Caleb Etienne, Austin Jarrard and Nathan Latu, who spent the 2021 regular season settling in at OSU, may also be benefiting as the Cowboys hand out more opportunities to their depth than any other time of the year.
There's not any young guys, which would be your (third-stringers), that would get 250 (reps in spring practice)," Gundy said.
COVID-19 concerns
As the Cowboys prepare for their Dec. 26 trip to Arizona, COVID-19 cases are spiking nationwide, fueled by the Omicron variant.
"I’m a little concerned with what’s going on right now with these numbers that you’re hearing about," Gundy said.
The 17th-year head coach said Monday that he's issued a renewed warning to his team about remaining vigilant, but said he had little hesitation sending players home for the holidays before the bowl game.
“I don’t get many calls from moms anymore," Gundy said. "But if I tell them that I’m not sending their kid home and then I get to go home, I have a hard time with that.”
Warren "doing fine"
Leading rusher Jaylen Warren is practicing with the Cowboys and on track to take part in the bowl game, according to Gundy.
“Jaylen will be fine," Gundy said. "We’re not letting him practice as much as we are the other guys. But he’s doing fine.”
Warren suited up but did not play in OSU's 21-16 Big 12 title game defeat on Dec. 4. The Utah State transfer led OSU with 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season.
McFarland comfortable
Defensive graduate assistant Koy McFarland has worked with OSU's linebackers all season. Now, with former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles no longer with the program, McFarland is in charge of linebackers such as Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper.
“He’s bright. Energetic. Understands the game," Gundy said of the first-year assistant. "Has a good relationship with the players. In order to get a start at this level, he just needs age and experience."
McFarland joined OSU in 2021 after a stint as an assistant at Arkansas-Monticello, his alma mater.
