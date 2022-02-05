Notebook: OSU remembers the 10 in Cowboys 64-55 win over OU

STILLWATER — On the occasion of the 234rd playing of the Bedlam rivalry, Oklahoma State also observed the 21st anniversary of the plane crash that killed 10 members of the Cowboys’ men’s basketball program on Jan. 27, 2001.
“There was a lot going on today," OSU coach Mike Boynton said. "Obviously with Bedlam being as important as it is. But more important was Remember the 10 and those families being here and our former players, and understanding the gravity of that moment. So I’m proud of our kids.”
OSU players and staff wore “Remember the 10” t-shirts during pregame warm ups. Boynton kept his on underneath his orange blazer when the game began.
Prior to tip-off, the gathered crowd inside Gallagher-Iba Arena observed a moment of silence to honor the lives of Kendall Durfey, Bjorn Fahlstrom, Nate Fleming, Will Hancock, Daniel Lawson, Brian Luinstra, Denver Mills, Pat Noyes, Bill Teegins and Jared Weiberg.
Former Cowboys Andre Williams and Fredrik Jonzen were among the members of the OSU's 2001 team in attendance. At halftime, organizers of the “Remember The 10 Run” presented a $15,000 check to Oklahoma State’s University Counseling service, bringing its total contribution to $300,000.
There is a guestbook at the Remember the 10 memorial in GIA. OU coach Porter Moser among the people who took time to stop by. pic.twitter.com/L3m8UcCwtv— Sam Hutchens (@Sam_Hutchens_) February 5, 2022
Ahead of his Bedlam debut, OU coach Porter Moser paid a visit to the “Remember the 10” memorial inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Remember the Ten. pic.twitter.com/2Av8rp1GNj— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 5, 2022
Harkless back in starting five
Elijah Harkless returned to the Sooners’ starting lineup after coming off the bench during the previous three games.
Harkless responded with 15 points, six rebounds and season-high five steals in the 64-55 defeat.
“When you make a move like that as a coach, you are hoping to get out of it what you covet. I wanted him more connected defensively. I wanted him to have a better, positive approach to everything. And he did that,” Moser said. “The last game, I told him that looking at the defense, he was tough. He was connected. Looking at his positives, his mentality. It was good. I was proud of him. He fought through that.”
Williams returns for OSU
OSU's Bryce Williams went 1-for-3 from the field and recorded three assists and two rebounds in his first action since Jan. 19. The Cowboys' senior guard had been sidelined for OSU's previous four games with an ankle injury.
“He’s not all the way back," Boynton said of Williams. "He just knew that his teammates needed him. I don’t know what the effect of that is tomorrow (on his ankle). But I know today he played with great grit, determination and a will.”
Turnover problems
Oklahoma had 17 turnovers in the Bedlam loss, which proved costly.
It’s been a season-low issue for the Sooners, who have committed more turnovers than any other school in the Big 12.
Can the problem be fixed?
"I just think we have to slow down and have poise with the ball. I think there were times when we were trying to get downhill and we were maybe trying to do too much with it, but it happens,” Tanner Groves said. “It's basketball. Guys are trying to be aggressive and trying to help us get back into this game, which we were right there. It happens. We're going to work on it in practice like we always do, and we'll be better. I believe.
“We've got a lot of solid pieces. We've got guys who can really handle the ball and really pass the ball. It's just about reads. It's just about being solid with the ball and not trying to force anything."
Oklahoma kids shine in Bedlam
Boynton made a point to shoutout his players from the state of Oklahoma following the win.
"I'm especially proud of the kids from this state for the way they raised their heads up and played in this game," he said.
Local talents played a significant role for the Cowboys Saturday.
Midwest City's Rondel Walker led the Cowboys with a team-high 13 points. Tulsa's Kalib and Keylan Boone combined for 22 points. And Bryce Thompson, limited by foul trouble, added six points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field.
Tough road ahead
February basketball is going to be a beast for Oklahoma.
The Sooners will host No. 14 Texas Tech on Wednesday before playing at No. 10 Kansas next Saturday. Those contests are followed by a home game against No. 23 Texas and a trip to No. 20 Iowa State.
The month ends with another game against Tech and a home rematch against the Cowboys.