Notebook: OSU linebacker Harper prepared for starting role

After making only two starts in his first four seasons at Oklahoma State, redshirt senior Devin Harper returns as one of six super-seniors on the OSU roster in 2021, and the 6-0 linebacker is ready to finally take advantage of a starting role on defense.
“I‘ve just been waiting it out,” Harper said Sunday. “They waited on me and they’re giving me my chance now and I’ve just got to make the best of it.”
Harper is slated to step in alongside fellow redshirt senior Malcolm Rodriguez to form the Cowboys’ linebacker duo this fall, replacing second-leading tackler Amen Ogbongbemiga. This fall marks Harper’s sixth season with the program, and since a redshirt year in 2016 and sporadic time on special teams 2017, Harper has finished as a top-10 tackler for the OSU defense in each of the past three seasons.
At times buried on the depth, others injured, Harper has cracked the starting 11 only twice with the Cowboys — once in 2019 and once in 2020. Yet Harper is plenty experienced with 45 games played under his belt, and he and Rodriguez form one of the most tested starting position groups on the OSU depth chart.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is excited to see what Harper will do with the opportunity.
“Devin is one the most complete athletes that I’ve been around,” Knowles said. “He’s just had some people in front of him. He’s had some injuries. But Devin has NFL numbers. He has all the markings of an NFL player. Height. Weight. Size. All the metrics and speed. His speed is fantastic. He just needs to step up and have a great year. I’m totally confident.”
In anticipation of the starting role, Harper hit the playbook hard during spring camp and over the summer, focusing on the details as he gets up to speed on his biggest role yet.
“I got more in the books,” he said. “I had to learn the ins and outs of the defense. Just kind of learn the little things. The things that people do. That helps with certain plays and certain drops. Just getting more of a focus on the game.”
Knowles hints at linebacker depth
Beyond Harper and Rodriguez, OSU’s depth at linebacker appears murky, but Knowles offered optimism at the progress of a pair of backups during his session with reporters Sunday.
“I’m going to say Mason Cobb and Lamont [Bishop] have really both stepped up,” Knowles said. “In the spring and in these first couple of practices, I have really seen a lot from both of those guys. It lets me take a sigh of relief thinking ‘Okay, we’ve got two guys that are really coming on.’”
Cobb, a sophomore from Provo, Utah., made two tackles in five games last fall playing primarily on special teams. Bishop transferred to the Cowboys from Iowa Central Community College in 2020, but did not play last fall.
Knowles also mentioned redshirt sophomore Kamryn Farrar, who recorded six tackles in 10 games in 2020, as another potential depth option for OSU at linebacker.
“Cam Farrar is smaller, but he is quick and explosive,” Knowles said. “The light bulb just seems to be coming on for him. I’ve been really impressed with that next group [beyond the starters]”
Newcomers on the offensive line
The Cowboys’ constantly rotating offensive line of 2020 appears to be steadied by depth this fall, in part due to the additions of transfer lineman Caleb Etienne and Danny Godlevske.
Etienne has drawn attention with his 6-7, 350-pound frame since arriving to Stillwater from Butler Community College. Last week, Mike Gundy said he needed time to evaluate Etienne and his fit up front, but added that the imposing newcomer would get his shot.
Those on the offensive line and in the running back room are eager about what Etienne can do.
“When I first met him at the beginning of the summer, I walked up to him and shook his hand and his hand engulfed mine,” redshirt junior lineman Hunter Woodward said. “He’s a massive human and I think he’s really going to help us out this year.”
“It’s a great feeling to have knowing he’s on my team,” added redshirt senior rusher LD Brown.
Godlevske was a four-year starter at Miami (Ohio) and has already proven a stabilizing force at center since his arrival in the spring.
“Danny is a great guy,” Woodward said. “On the field he brings this mean dog energy. But when people get down, they really look at Danny. We just know he’s a gritty dude and no matter what he’s going to get his job done. It’s a lot of fun playing next to him.”