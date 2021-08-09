Notebook: OSU linebacker Harper prepared for starting role

After making only two starts in his first four seasons at Oklahoma State, redshirt senior Devin Harper returns as one of six super-seniors on the OSU roster in 2021, and the 6-0 linebacker is ready to finally take advantage of a starting role on defense.

“I‘ve just been waiting it out,” Harper said Sunday. “They waited on me and they’re giving me my chance now and I’ve just got to make the best of it.”

Harper is slated to step in alongside fellow redshirt senior Malcolm Rodriguez to form the Cowboys’ linebacker duo this fall, replacing second-leading tackler Amen Ogbongbemiga. This fall marks Harper’s sixth season with the program, and since a redshirt year in 2016 and sporadic time on special teams 2017, Harper has finished as a top-10 tackler for the OSU defense in each of the past three seasons.

At times buried on the depth, others injured, Harper has cracked the starting 11 only twice with the Cowboys — once in 2019 and once in 2020. Yet Harper is plenty experienced with 45 games played under his belt, and he and Rodriguez form one of the most tested starting position groups on the OSU depth chart.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is excited to see what Harper will do with the opportunity.