Notebook: OSU "in good shape" with Covid-19 ahead of Fiesta Bowl, Gundy says

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — With six games canceled and other rosters depleted at bowl sites across the country over the last week, Oklahoma State is headed into Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame mostly free of Covid-19, according to Mike Gundy.
“We're doing really good with (Covid-19),” the Cowboys’ coach said Friday morning. “We had a few cases before we left. Since we've gotten here, we've only had one case. We're in great shape. Our guys have done a good job.”
OSU reupped its Covid-19 protocols in the lead in to the New Year’s Day bout with the Fighting Irish this week.
The program encouraged players and staff to wear masks during indoor meetings and in Fiesta Bowl activities. Mass team meetings have been held outdoors on the tennis courts at the Cowboys’ team hotel. And after testing the full roster before departing from Stillwater, OSU has been testing symptomatic team members in Arizona.
“We're in good shape with COVID,” Gundy said. “We've been very fortunate. As I said, our medical staff has been good. Our players have committed themselves to staying healthy. So we're in great shape.”
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said he expects to have his full roster available to him on Saturday.
“What we did is we made sure (our players) understood how important it is to make good decisions as you left campus and as you come down to Arizona,” he said. “We have to make smart decisions. We have to know where we're at and understand that, ‘Hey, whatever it's going to take to make sure we have everybody healthy and available to play this game, then let's do it.’”
“So they've done an excellent job and everybody will be available for Saturday.”
Freeman ready for Fiesta Bowl debut
Saturday’s 12 p.m. CT kickoff will mark the 16th bowl game of Gundy’s career. For Notre Dame’s Freeman, the game represents his first ever as a head coach.
The 35-year former defensive coordinator is set for his head coaching debut at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. Freeman was promoted to the Fighting Irish’s top job on Dec. 3, days after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU in late November after 12 seasons in South Bend.
“Tomorrow will be my first time being a head coach,” he said Friday. “It's going to be something new, but you just attack it one thing at a time, one day at a time, and figure this thing out.”
Freeman came to the Fiesta twice as a player with Ohio State in 2006 and later 2009. He’s also faced the program he now leads three times before — once as a player, twice as an assistant at Purdue — and understands the mystique of OSU’s New Year’s Day opponent.
“I think the history and tradition of Notre Dame speaks for itself,” Freeman said. “We all know Notre Dame is unique.”
Speaking little more than 24 hours before his first game in charge, Freeman acknowledged that there will be some nerves.
“I’ll figure out what I'll say to this group of guys here tomorrow,” he said. “But there's really nothing else that needs to be said. We practiced. We're prepared. Now they want to go play.”
Warren good to go
OSU running back Jaylen Warren said earlier this week that he is “100%” and ready to return to the Cowboys backfield Saturday after missing the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship game with an ankle injury. On Friday, Gundy said he thinks his leading rusher is in his best shape since Week 11.
“Jaylen Warren has practiced and is doing fine,” he said. “I feel like that he's healthy for the first time in, gosh, since the TCU game (on Nov. 13), really. He's back and feels pretty good, and excited about him being able to play.”
Warren, the Utah State transfer who emerged as the Cowboys’ lead back this fall, said Tuesday that he chose to play in the Fiesta Bowl in part because of the bond he forged with his teammates during his one season at OSU. As Warren suits up for the final game of his college career, Gundy feels his running back is ready to factor in again for the Cowboys.
“As coaches, we always want our players that put forth the effort over a year to compete and finish the season full speed; to give him a chance to go out there and play and have some fun,” Gundy said. “And he's doing really well this week.”
Blaine Green out Saturday
Wide receiver Blaine Green will not play against Notre Dame in the final game of his freshman season due to injury.
“We just don't feel like that he's in a position to play,” Gundy said. “So we'll sit him and let him get some offseason work, get him ready to go for spring ball.”
Green caught 21 passes for 314 yards and a touchdown in 2021. He highlighted his debut season in Stillwater with a five-catch, 42-yard performance against Oklahoma on Nov. 27.