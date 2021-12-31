Notebook: OSU "in good shape" with Covid-19 ahead of Fiesta Bowl, Gundy says

Freeman came to the Fiesta twice as a player with Ohio State in 2006 and later 2009. He’s also faced the program he now leads three times before — once as a player, twice as an assistant at Purdue — and understands the mystique of OSU’s New Year’s Day opponent.

“I think the history and tradition of Notre Dame speaks for itself,” Freeman said. “We all know Notre Dame is unique.”

Speaking little more than 24 hours before his first game in charge, Freeman acknowledged that there will be some nerves.

“I’ll figure out what I'll say to this group of guys here tomorrow,” he said. “But there's really nothing else that needs to be said. We practiced. We're prepared. Now they want to go play.”

Warren good to go

OSU running back Jaylen Warren said earlier this week that he is “100%” and ready to return to the Cowboys backfield Saturday after missing the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship game with an ankle injury. On Friday, Gundy said he thinks his leading rusher is in his best shape since Week 11.