Notebook: Mike Gundy, Major Harris get 1987 Sun Bowl reunion in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was hoping to bump into Major Harris sometime during the Cowboys’ visit to West Virginia, but Gundy’s chance encounter with his 1987 Sun Bowl counterpart never materialized.
So, during Harris’ number retirement ceremony in between the first and second quarters of OSU’s 24-3 win over West Virginia, Gundy jogged from the Cowboys sideline to the south end zone of Milan Puskar Stadium to shake Harris’ hand.
"It's a great honor for him,” Gundy said following the game. “He and I played against each other and had a heck of a game.
Harris, a two-time Heisman finalist who led the Mountaineers to the 1988 national title game, had his No. 9 retired on Saturday. And while the 1989 All-American became the fifth West Virginia player to see his number retired, the quarterback he faced in his first bowl game stood on the opposing sideline.
OSU edged a 35-33 victory in Thurman Thomas’ final college game at the 1987 Sun Bowl, which saw Gundy — then a sophomore — and a freshman Harris go toe-to-toe in a shootout. The Cowboys’ 17th-year coach threw for 161 yards and a touchdown, countering Harris’ 157 combined yards through the air and on the ground as OSU closed the season with a win and a record of 10-2.
Gundy said he was asked about the game a number of times during this weekend’s visit.
“I asked them if they remembered when I talked to the media then and I told them that I felt that this was a really, really good football team,” Gundy said. “I think they were like 6-5. But they were really good then. Next year they played in the national championship - they had all those guys coming back.”
Nearly 35 years later, Harris had his name and number enshrined Saturday, and the respect between the two quarterbacks from that Christmas Day meeting remains.
"He was the type of quarterback you see a lot today where you can't tackle him. That guy was really good. So it was pretty cool for them to retire his number."
Cassity leaves injured, “not serious” Gundy says
OSU tight end Braden Cassity exited in the first half Saturday with a lower leg injury and did not return.
"I know it's not serious,” Gundy said. “But I don't know what his status would be this week."
Cassity hobbled off the field in the second quarter before heading to the locker room. Robert Allen of the Cowboy Radio Network reported that x-rays came back negative. Cassity later returned to the sideline in street clothes.
Cassity recorded three catches for 52 yards in his past three games entering Saturday. In his place, Logan Carter made a pair of receptions for eight yards.
Cowboys get night kick for TCU
The Big 12 announced late Saturday that OSU’s meeting with TCU next Saturday will kick off at 7 p.m. on Fox. The Cowboys (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) host the Horned Frogs in Week 11 and will induct Barry Sanders into the OSU Ring of Honor under the lights at Boone Pickens Stadium.
The Cowboys have dropped three of their last four games to TCU. On Saturday, the Horned Frogs topped No. 12 Baylor 30-28 behind 461 passing yards from former Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris.