Notebook: Mike Gundy, Major Harris get 1987 Sun Bowl reunion in West Virginia

“I asked them if they remembered when I talked to the media then and I told them that I felt that this was a really, really good football team,” Gundy said. “I think they were like 6-5. But they were really good then. Next year they played in the national championship - they had all those guys coming back.”

Nearly 35 years later, Harris had his name and number enshrined Saturday, and the respect between the two quarterbacks from that Christmas Day meeting remains.

"He was the type of quarterback you see a lot today where you can't tackle him. That guy was really good. So it was pretty cool for them to retire his number."

Cassity leaves injured, “not serious” Gundy says

OSU tight end Braden Cassity exited in the first half Saturday with a lower leg injury and did not return.

"I know it's not serious,” Gundy said. “But I don't know what his status would be this week."

Cassity hobbled off the field in the second quarter before heading to the locker room. Robert Allen of the Cowboy Radio Network reported that x-rays came back negative. Cassity later returned to the sideline in street clothes.