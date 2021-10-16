Notebook: Martin comes up big for No. 12 Cowboys in Texas return

Martin comes up big
Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin returned from a one-game absence Saturday and played a pivotal role in seeing out the 12th-ranked Cowboys’ 32-24 win at Texas.
Martin, who entered the day as OSU’s joint sack leader, missed the Cowboys’ Week 5 win over Baylor after dislocating his left elbow against Kansas State the week before and made an impact upon rejoining the defensive front in Austin.
"Brock's an inspirational leader for us,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said following the win.
Martin was credited with two tackles and a quarterback hurry, and he escorted Jason Taylor II downfield on his 85-yard interception return, but the redshirt senior pass rusher’s presence was felt most on Texas’ second-to-last drive, after OSU claimed a 25-24 lead with 4:37 remaining.
With the Longhorns facing a third-and-1 from their own 44 yard line, Martin busted through the line and bombarded Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, burying the junior passer for a 2-yard loss.
"I think he submarined the pull guy right and blew the whole thing up,” head coach Mike Gundy said.
On the next play, Martin teamed up with defensive tackle Israel Antwine to wrangle Thompson again, turning the Longhorns over on downs. Spencer Sanders padded the OSU lead with his 10-yard rushing score three plays later.
“That was a huge play, and him coming back is a big deal,” Gundy said.
In the aftermath of a game in which Martin’s value was felt in the biggest moments, Gundy revealed that Martin's impact on OSU may continue into 2022. According to Gundy, the pass rusher from Oologah intends to continue working towards his master's degree and will return to the Cowboys next fall.
"He's one of those guys that loves to play,” Gundy said. “He's coming back next year and he's going to play again next year. Then he’ll donate his body to science."
Injury report
Both running back Dezmon Jackson and tight end Logan Carter suited up for the Cowboys Saturday, but neither featured in the win.
Jackson had been sidelined with a leg injury since Week 2 and was a full participant in warmups before going without a carry.
Carter has not played in 2021 with an undisclosed injury. He traveled with OSU this week and was in uniform pregame, but did not make his season debut Saturday.
Freshman wide receiver Jaden Bray did not play in Saturday's win.
Warren delivers second-half boost
Of Jaylen Warren’s 193 rushing yards Saturday, 138 of them came on 20 second-half carries as OSU’s leading rusher gave the offense the jump start it needed in the comeback victory.
Warren provided the Cowboys with 118 yards on the ground in the fourth quarter alone, unleashing runs of 29, 27 and 20 yards across OSU’s three scoring drives in the 16-point fourth quarter.
The Utah State transfer went toe-to-toe with Texas’ Bijan Robinson, who entered the day as the nation’s third-leading rusher. While Robinson finished with three touchdowns, Warren’s yardage well outpaced the Longhorns’ running backs tally of 135. Playing on the biggest stage of his career, Warren was unphased.
"The biggest environment I've played in,” Warren said of the setting. “But honestly I didn't care about any of that during the game. None of it affected me."
Warren’s performance Saturday marked only the latest contribution in a string of winning efforts this fall as he’s quickly asserted himself as the Cowboys’ lead back.
“To be honest, no,” Warren said when asked if he anticipated the role he’s carved out this fall. “I was a new player so I was coming in and LD Brown had stayed, we had (Dezmon Jackson), we had Dominic (Richardson). So I was gonna play my role. Ultimately, I like winning, so whatever I can do — 30 carries or zero carries — as long as we win that's all that matters to me.”
Brown to remain kicker
Senior kicker Tanner Brown got the nod over Alex Hale in Texas and is expected to keep the job in upcoming weeks.
Brown was perfect on four field goal attempts, including a long of 39 yards and the go-ahead 29-yarder with 4:37 remaining, and hit three extra-point attempts in the win.
Hale, according to Gundy, has been dealing with a "mechanical issue" since September, and Gundy said OSU planned to use the open week to give the redshirt junior an opportunity to reset.
Brown now appears to have a stronghold over the position.
"At the end there when he's trying to kick for the lead, there's a lot of pressure," Gundy said. "And he's executed so far...so moving forward he would be the guy, based on the success he's had at this point."
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World