Notebook: Martin comes up big for No. 12 Cowboys in Texas return

“That was a huge play, and him coming back is a big deal,” Gundy said.

In the aftermath of a game in which Martin’s value was felt in the biggest moments, Gundy revealed that Martin's impact on OSU may continue into 2022. According to Gundy, the pass rusher from Oologah intends to continue working towards his master's degree and will return to the Cowboys next fall.

"He's one of those guys that loves to play,” Gundy said. “He's coming back next year and he's going to play again next year. Then he’ll donate his body to science."

Injury report

Both running back Dezmon Jackson and tight end Logan Carter suited up for the Cowboys Saturday, but neither featured in the win.

Jackson had been sidelined with a leg injury since Week 2 and was a full participant in warmups before going without a carry.

Carter has not played in 2021 with an undisclosed injury. He traveled with OSU this week and was in uniform pregame, but did not make his season debut Saturday.

Freshman wide receiver Jaden Bray did not play in Saturday's win.

Warren delivers second-half boost