Notebook: Gundy plans to hire defensive coordinator after OSU’s bowl game

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was asked Monday about the profile he’s looking for in Jim Knowles’ replacement.

"Smart, hardworking and loyal — those three things,” Gundy said. "They don't even have to be a defensive coach. They can be an offensive coach. If they're smart, they're hard working, they're loyal, then they can do it.”

Hiring an offensive mind as the Cowboys’ next defensive coordinator might be an upset, but Gundy left all options on the table speaking about OSU’s first coordinator vacancy 2020 following Knowles’ Dec. 7 departure for Ohio State.

Gundy confirmed that the ninth-ranked Cowboys will not promote an interim coordinator for the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl against No. 5 Notre Dame and said he’ll appoint a defensive play caller when OSU gets to Arizona at the end of the month. As for a timeline on hiring the Cowboys’ next defensive coordinator?

"I'll do it after the bowl,” Gundy said. “I don't like to take coaches off a coach's staff during the season."

OSU’s new coordinator could come from a variety of places.