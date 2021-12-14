Notebook: Gundy plans to hire defensive coordinator after OSU’s bowl game

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was asked Monday about the profile he’s looking for in Jim Knowles’ replacement.
"Smart, hardworking and loyal — those three things,” Gundy said. "They don't even have to be a defensive coach. They can be an offensive coach. If they're smart, they're hard working, they're loyal, then they can do it.”
Hiring an offensive mind as the Cowboys’ next defensive coordinator might be an upset, but Gundy left all options on the table speaking about OSU’s first coordinator vacancy 2020 following Knowles’ Dec. 7 departure for Ohio State.
Gundy confirmed that the ninth-ranked Cowboys will not promote an interim coordinator for the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl against No. 5 Notre Dame and said he’ll appoint a defensive play caller when OSU gets to Arizona at the end of the month. As for a timeline on hiring the Cowboys’ next defensive coordinator?
"I'll do it after the bowl,” Gundy said. “I don't like to take coaches off a coach's staff during the season."
OSU’s new coordinator could come from a variety of places.
On Gundy’s staff are defensive assistants including Joe Bob Clements (defensive line) and Tim Duffie (cornerbacks); he acknowledged Monday that he’s considered promoting from within. But three of Gundy’s last four coordinator hires — Mike Yurcich, Knowles and Sean Gleeson — came from the outside, a well he could draw from again in January.
Another key attribute OSU’s 17th-year coach is looking for? Familiarity.
"I would prefer to hire somebody that's been here; has either played for me or coached for me or understands our culture,” Gundy said. ‘That saves me a lot of heartache and then I don't have to train them."
“It's not as easy to do with coordinators because there might not be as many to choose from.”
Tyler Lacy speaks about Clements
Clements, in his ninth-season at OSU, is among Gundy's most likely internal candidates for the defensive coordinator role.
Last week, former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder endorsed Clements — his former player and assistant coach — for the job, citing his broad understanding of defense beyond his own position group. On Monday, defensive end Tyler Lacy shared the same sentiment.
"He actually knows everything that’s going on in the field, where everybody’s supposed to be," Lacy said of Clements. "He really knows the defense just like coach Knowles did. So I feel like guys have trust in him and we can go out there and execute what we have to do.”
Bernard-Converse mulling 2022 return
Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse is among a collection of upperclassmen on OSU's defense with the option to return next fall, and the senior defensive back remains undecided two and a half weeks out from the Fiesta Bowl.
“I’m just taking it day-by-day," Bernard-Converse said. "I’m just going to make the decision when the time comes.”
Defensive end Brock Martin was the first Cowboy to announce plans to return next season. Bernard-Converse was named to both the coaches and AP All-Big 12 first-teams this fall. He said Knowles' departure will not impact his decision.
"It was going to be the same whether he was here or not," he said.
Injury report
Running backs Jaylen Warren and Dominic Richardson, and left guard Josh Sills are "all kind of doing pretty good," as OSU prepares for the Jan. 1 bowl game, according to Gundy.
Injury kept Warren out of the Dec. 4 Big 12 title game, while Richardson left hurt in the loss to Baylor. Sills has been hampered by injury since early November.
Center Danny Godlevske remains in doubt for the New Year's Day meeting with Notre Dame. He has not played since suffering a leg injury against TCU on Nov. 13.
"He gets out of his boot on the 16th," Gundy said. "He starts movement, side-to-side weight bearing. Could he (play)? Yes. Probable? I don’t know. He could be practicing at the bowl site.”