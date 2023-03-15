STILLWATER — The 2023 NCAA Championships begins Thursday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, with Oklahoma State serving as the host school for the event.

The Cowboys enter ranked No. 9 in the latest team rankings from InterMat, and qualified a wrestler at each weight class.

As for OSU coach John Smith’s expectations heading into the event: “It’s probably higher than what you imagine what I’m hoping for,” he said. “That’s us. I don’t think we walked out of the Big 12 really happy with ourselves.”

Here’s other quick notes heading into the opening day of the championships.

77 conference qualifiers

The Big 12 qualified 77 wrestlers for this year’s national championships, trailing only the Big Ten’s 98 wrestlers.

“It’s a big number,” Smith said. “I can’t remember, I want to say it was in the 30s or low 40s when we started so I think that just tells you about the conference.”

The Cowboys qualified 10 wrestlers for nationals, joining Iowa, Missouri and Virginia Tech as the only schools to accomplish the feat.

Young will wrestle

Carter Young, OSU’s 141-pounder, will compete this weekend in the national tournament despite suffering an apparent lower-body injury in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championships.

“He’s in a lot better shape than following the tournament,” Smith said. “He’ll wrestle. He’s going to step out and I don’t think it will be anything that we’ll be embarrassed about.”

Young will wrestle as the No. 13 seed in the 141-pound bracket after accumulating a 15-12 record. His first opponent will be Minnesota’s Jakob Bergeland, who finished 14-9 this season.

“He’s done a nice job just quickly preparing for the tournament, just from the standpoint of what he’s had to do this week,” Smith continued.

Wittlake a dark horse for All-American status

OSU’s 184-pound starter, Travis Wittlake, earned the No. 10 seed in his weight bracket, opening against Illinois’ Dylan Connell on Thursday.

It’s a new weight for Wittlake, who previously wrestled at 165 pounds. He’d miss last season’s NCAA Championships due to injury but finished fourth in 2021.

“I think I’ve got to come back and be All-American status, look to get in the finals, stuff like that,” Wittlake said. “Just to remind people I’m still here.”

Wittlake will compete in a veteran weight class, with experts predicting Penn State’s Aaron Brooks as the favorite, and All-American spots hard to come by.