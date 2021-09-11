Notebook: Brown scores rare OSU kick return touchdown in win over TU

Rare kick return TD for OSU

LD Brown’s 98-yard, fourth-quarter kick return touchdown helped flip the second-half momentum in Oklahoma State’s 28-23 win over Tulsa on Saturday. It also marked only the Cowboys’ second kick return touchdown since 2014.

Brown’s scoring return was the first for OSU since Jason Taylor’s 48-yard, onside kick return touchdown against Kansas State in 2020. It was also the longest for the Cowboys since Tyreek Hill’s 99-yard return in 2014.

“It’s an honor to be in the conversation with him,” Brown said.

TU's Ray ejected for targeting

The game featured three reviews for targeting, but only one resulted in a confirmed call and ejection. Tulsa safety Kendarin Ray was flagged for a hit on Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson in the third quarter, meaning Ray will miss the first half of next week's game at Ohio State.

Cowboy safety Tre Sterling was ejected for targeting last week against Missouri State and did not play in the first half Saturday.

OSU's Martin starts, exits early