Notebook: Braden Cassity update, primetime kick off in Lubbock, Jaylen Warren earns Big 12 honors

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State tight end Braden Cassity (leg) will be evaluated during the week in order to determine his availability for the 10th-ranked Cowboys’ visit from TCU, according to coach Mike Gundy.

“He could be the one guy that we might not have,” Gundy said. “But everybody else is in pretty good shape.

Cassity left OSU’s 24-3 win over West Virginia in Week 10 with a lower leg injury. According to reports, x-rays returned negative and Cassity was later spotted on the sideline in street clothes.

Cassity was replaced by Logan Carter, who saw his most action in 2021 since returning from a back injury against Texas. The redshirt senior caught two passes for eight yards in the win.

Night kick off at Texas Tech

After hosting the Horned Frogs under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, the Cowboys will play another night game at Texas Tech in Week 12.

The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that OSU’s visit to the Red Raiders will kick off at 7 p.m. on Fox23 on Oct. 20.