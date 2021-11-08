Notebook: Braden Cassity update, primetime kick off in Lubbock, Jaylen Warren earns Big 12 honors

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State tight end Braden Cassity (leg) will be evaluated during the week in order to determine his availability for the 10th-ranked Cowboys’ visit from TCU, according to coach Mike Gundy.
“He could be the one guy that we might not have,” Gundy said. “But everybody else is in pretty good shape.
Cassity left OSU’s 24-3 win over West Virginia in Week 10 with a lower leg injury. According to reports, x-rays returned negative and Cassity was later spotted on the sideline in street clothes.
Cassity was replaced by Logan Carter, who saw his most action in 2021 since returning from a back injury against Texas. The redshirt senior caught two passes for eight yards in the win.
Night kick off at Texas Tech
After hosting the Horned Frogs under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, the Cowboys will play another night game at Texas Tech in Week 12.
The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that OSU’s visit to the Red Raiders will kick off at 7 p.m. on Fox23 on Oct. 20.
The Cowboys have won 10 of their last 12 meetings with Texas Tech with the two losses coming back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. The Red Raiders are 0-1 under interim head coach Sonny Cumbie since firing Matt Wells on Oct. 25, and host Iowa State this weekend 5-4 on the season and 2-4 in the Big 12.
On Monday, the Red Raiders announced the hiring of Baylor assistant Joey McGuire as the program’s next head coach. He will join the program immediately while Cumbie will finish out the regular season as head coach.
Another Big 12 accolade for Warren
OSU running back Jaylen Warren earned conference honors for a fifth time this season on Monday, named the Big 12's Newcomer of the Week once again for his performance at West Virginia.
Warren ran 16 times for 78 yards and 13-yard, fourth quarter touchdown in Morgantown. The Utah State transfer has now scored seven touchdown in his debut season with the Cowboys and leads OSU with 928 yards, fourth-most in the Big 12.
Monday marks the fourth time Warren has been named conference newcomer of the week in 2021. He was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week following his Week 3 performance against Boise State.