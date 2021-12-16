Notebook: Boynton carries respect for Sampson in Saturday showdown with No. 14 Houston

Respect for Sampson
Mike Boynton admired Kelvin Sampson when he played at South Carolina and as he climbed the coaching ranks in the mid-2000s and early 2010s. But it wasn’t until he took over at Oklahoma State in 2017 that Boynton developed the relationship he now holds with the Houston head coach.
“It’s grown, obviously, over the last few years,” Boynton said Thursday. "... Nike does a really unique deal with the coaches who coach at programs that they represent,” Boynton said Thursday. “They bring a lot of the coaches together in the offseason. And (Sampson) and his wife have been really gracious to me and my wife, and super supportive of us.”
Boynton and Sampson will face off in Dallas on Saturday when the Cowboys meet the Cougars at 8 p.m. inside Dickies Arena.
No. 14 Houston is 9-2 in 2021-22 after reaching the Final Four last spring, while OSU (7-3) enters the weekend matchup off of Monday’s overtime win against Cleveland State that snapped a two-game skid. The teams played previously in 2018 and 2019, and their third-ever contest marks a meeting of future Big 12 foes with Houston set to join the conference no later than 2024.
Speaking of the Cougars as a future league rival, Boynton said Houston has long been a Big-12 caliber team, crediting Sampson’s ability as a recruiter and as a coach who creates buy-in among his players, two tenets of Boynton’s program at OSU.
“Although we compete, he's somebody I admire and look up to,” Boynton said. “And again, first and foremost, I have a lot of respect for the way he can build programs and teams and have a continued level of success with different rosters and under different circumstances."
No COVID concern, Boynton says
The Cowboys topped visiting Cleveland State at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Monday. On Wednesday, the Vikings paused team activity and canceled a pair of games against Duke and Kent State due to cases of COVID-19 within the program.
"We're aware of the situation,” Boynton said. “We're monitoring our guys obviously. But talking to our medical staff, and that's who I lean on for all these types of decisions, we feel confident moving forward.”
No OSU players were in COVID-19 protocols as of Thursday morning, and Saturday’s game with Houston is not in jeopardy as a result of Cleveland State’s COVID-19 situation.
We have communicated with Houston and they're comfortable with us,” Boynton said.
Boynton repeated Thursday that all players and team staff are vaccinated for COVID-19 and that some — Boynton included — have received boosters.
Thompson a question mark
Following Monday’s win, Boynton described Bryce Thompson’s status as “break glass in case of emergency.” and the sophomore guard’s availability for Saturday’s game remains murky.
Thompson did not play Monday night and has been hobbled by a hip pointer injury since OSU’s Dec. 5 defeat to Xavier. The former Booker T. Washington star practiced under light contact Wednesday and Thursday.
“If we were playing (Friday), I don’t think he’s available,” Boynton said. “But I’ll have to see how much further along he is. I hope he’s available.”
Thompson is scoring 9.4 points per game on 41.8% shooting in 2021-22.
Cisse away from program
OSU big man Moussa Cisse has returned home to Africa following a death in the family. He will not play Saturday and is also not expected to feature in the Cowboys’ Dec. 21 nonconference finale against USC.
“We hope to have him back when we come back from Christmas,” Boynton said.
