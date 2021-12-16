Notebook: Boynton carries respect for Sampson in Saturday showdown with No. 14 Houston

Respect for Sampson

Mike Boynton admired Kelvin Sampson when he played at South Carolina and as he climbed the coaching ranks in the mid-2000s and early 2010s. But it wasn’t until he took over at Oklahoma State in 2017 that Boynton developed the relationship he now holds with the Houston head coach.

“It’s grown, obviously, over the last few years,” Boynton said Thursday. "... Nike does a really unique deal with the coaches who coach at programs that they represent,” Boynton said Thursday. “They bring a lot of the coaches together in the offseason. And (Sampson) and his wife have been really gracious to me and my wife, and super supportive of us.”

Boynton and Sampson will face off in Dallas on Saturday when the Cowboys meet the Cougars at 8 p.m. inside Dickies Arena.

No. 14 Houston is 9-2 in 2021-22 after reaching the Final Four last spring, while OSU (7-3) enters the weekend matchup off of Monday’s overtime win against Cleveland State that snapped a two-game skid. The teams played previously in 2018 and 2019, and their third-ever contest marks a meeting of future Big 12 foes with Houston set to join the conference no later than 2024.