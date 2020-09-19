Not a normal game day: No tailgating for TU-OSU game; attendance limited to 14,668

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER — Two hours before Oklahoma State’s football season was scheduled to begin, the streets near Boone Pickens Stadium were eerily quiet.

Typically before games, thousands of orange-clad fans gather in anticipation. Because of COVID-19, tailgating is prohibited on the OSU campus this season.

Saturday was not a normal game day. For the meeting between OSU and the University of Tulsa that resulted in a 16-7 win for the Cowboys, fans were required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Attendance was limited to 14,668 — the smallest crowd for an OSU home game since Nov. 25, 1967, when 12,500 saw the Cowboys defeat Kansas State 49-14.

OSU pumped sound into the 55,000-seat stadium between plays, and the marching band performed from the stands instead of taking the field. Despite having fewer fans, the noise level remained high.

“I thought the crowd was fantastic,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said. “A couple of penalties that Tulsa got on the offensive line — I believe it was because of the sound.