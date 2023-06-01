STILLWATER — Entering its sixth game in five days, the Oklahoma State pitching staff was depleted.

Already trailing by five runs against TCU late in the Big 12 Championship Game, the Cowboys opted to send out Riley Taylor, a walk-on redshirt junior, to make his first collegiate pitching appearance.

Taylor would throw two innings, allowing two runs. He was the 13th different pitcher the Cowboys turned to over the week in Arlington, Texas. And despite finishing runner-up, OSU coach Josh Holliday was impressed with the pitching staff after the tournament.

“Big strides from numerous guys,” he said. “Guys that took on moments in the last week that earlier in the season may have been a little bit big for them.”

OSU (41-18) earned the No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament, hosting a regional at O’Brate Stadium this weekend. The Cowboys welcome Oral Roberts, Washington and Dallas Baptist, with the winner advancing to play the winner of the Nashville (Vanderbilt) Regional.

With a pitching staff operating on five days of rest, this weekend’s rotation remains fluid. The Cowboys will start with Nolan McLean on Friday against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m., but beyond that, Holliday and pitching coach Rob Walton will assess the group on a game-by-game basis.

“You don’t have an extended forecast plan for pitching heading into game one of the regional,” Holliday said. “Bullpen will be ready, play them one at a time, kids are rested, feel good about how we’re throwing the ball.

“Probably more guys throwing the ball right now at a high rate than at any point in the year, so I’m certainly encouraged by that.”

The Cowboys and Golden Eagles (46-11) met twice this season in midweek games, with ORU sweeping the series.

“Moving forward, these are new games,” Holliday said. “Regional baseball is a lot different than Tuesday night baseball. I think you take away what you learned across the field, but at the same time, the slate is clean.”

The biggest difference? The Cowboys won’t be seeing ORU’s midweek pitching staff this time. Likewise, the Golden Eagles will be greeted with OSU’s weekend rotation for the first time this season.

McLean is starting Friday. After making the first start of the season against Oklahoma on May 18, the 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher followed with six innings against West Virginia and posts a 2.08 ERA this season across 26 innings. McLean missed a month after suffering a leg injury.

After McLean, the Cowboys will have options. OSU will be able to use any combination of Juaron Watts-Brown, Carson Benge or Ben Abram throughout the remainder of the week.

“Our goal was to try to keep Ben and Juaron and Nolan and Carson in this final three weeks on as much full rest as possible,” Holliday said. “Or limit their pitches so they would be fresh and at their best at this point in the year.”