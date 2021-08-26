No starter at left tackle, freshman Green to start at receiver and more: OSU releases initial 2021 depth chart

Oklahoma State released its initial depth chart for the 2021 season Thursday morning.

As expected, redshirt junior Spencer Sanders is set to start at quarterback for a third consecutive season, leading an offense with fewer fixtures than the past. On defense, safeties Tre Sterling, Tanner McCalister and Kolby Harvell-Peel all hold their starting spots, as do linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and defensive linemen Tyler Lacy and Israel Antwine.

Here are the notes that stood out for the released two-deep depth chart ahead of the Cowboys’ Sept. 4 opener with Missouri State:

OSU has not yet named a starting left tackle with redshirt sophomore Taylor Miterko or Butler Community College transfer Caleb Etienne listed on the depth chart. The two split first-team reps in one of the Cowboys’ tightest position battles in fall camp.

Elsewhere on the defensive line, Jake Springfield is listed ahead of Hunter Anthony at right tackle.

In keeping with the stated plan of splitting carries among OSU’s four main running backs, LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson, Dominic Richardson and Jaylen Warren were all listed as “OR.”