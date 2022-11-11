No pressure: Cowboys struggling with run defense, quarterback pressure as injuries accumulate

STILLWATER — Less than five minutes into the game, Devin Neal proved he was going to be a problem.

At Oklahoma State’s 31-yard line, the Kansas Jayhawks’ running back burst through his offensive line untouched, cutting back toward the middle of the field and finessing his way through the Cowboys’ linebackers and secondary to cross the pylons.

By the time the game ended, with OSU suffering its second-straight defeat, 37-16 against Kansas, Neal’s stats were good enough to earn him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Six receptions, 110 receiving yards. One rushing touchdown, 32 carries and 224 rushing yards.

“We missed more tackles in that game than we have,” Gundy said during his Monday press conference. “Quite honestly, we looked tired in my opinion. Defensively, we looked tired. We had our head down.”

But, Neal’s efficient output wasn’t something new to the Cowboys. Over the past three games, OSU’s defensive line has been torched by opposing tailbacks. Once considered one of the best defensive front in the country, the Cowboys have struggled to string together consistent performances, with injuries and other factors hurting them.

“We just can’t stop the run right now,” defensive end Collin Oliver said. “Once we do that, we’ll earn the right to rush the passer, life’s going to be a whole lot easier for us. Stopping the run is the big key right there.”

Texas’ backfield of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson tallied 29 rushes for 213 yards. Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn torched the defensive line on 22 carries for 158 yards. While Neal led the way for Kansas, quarterback Jason Bean accounted for four carries and 93 yards.

In all three games, the Cowboys have surrendered an average of 6.5 yards per carry.

This Saturday when the Cowboys host Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium, OSU will need to handle Jirehl Brock, who isn’t placed in the same caliber of tailbacks as Robinson and Vaughn, but averages a respectable 4.5 yards per carry this season.

The Cowboys have also failed to get pressure into the backfield during this stretch, recording just one sack for a 1-yard loss against the Longhorns. It’s a far cry from when OSU tallied 57 sacks last season.

“Well, we don’t have a lot of the same guys,” Gundy said of the defensive line not getting pressure. “Those guys play, they compete, they play hard. I graded effort with every player. Didn’t have any issues.

“But, it’s just a fact when you have some other guys that are mature and experienced and aren’t playing as much due to whatever it could be, then you’re going to see different results.”

In the past three weeks, the Cowboys have been without defensive tackles Brendon Evers, who announced he was foregoing the remainder of his college career, defensive end Brock Martin has missed time during the stretch and defensive end Trace Ford’s status is unknown after suffering an apparent knee injury against the Jayhawks.

It’s led to more playing time for Oliver, Collin Clay and Kody Walterscheid among others.

“I’ve seen them adjust real well,” Oliver said of the replacements filling in. “Of course, I’m a sophomore but most of the guys who are young are sophomores. I’ve seen them adjust well and go out there and play their hearts out.”