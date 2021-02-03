No major news for OSU football on national signing day

The early signing period in December has made February's national signing day uneventful for many college football programs, including Oklahoma State.

Several schools get the bulk of their signing classes during the early period. The Cowboys had 21 signees ink their name in December and didn’t make any signing day noise on Wednesday. OSU got a couple of preferred walk-on additions but didn't sign any new scholarship players.

“We got exactly what we wanted,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said in December. “… We like to concentrate on Oklahoma, Texas and surrounding states.”

Seven scholarship signees from the early signing period are in-state talent and nine are from Texas. The Cowboys added two transfers after the Dec. 16 early signing day.

Offensive lineman Danny Godlevske announced his transfer commitment to OSU on Dec. 20. He is joining the Cowboys after four years at Miami (Ohio). Defensive back Trey Rucker announced his commitment to transfer to OSU from Wake Forest last week.